Team TVLine Shares Its 2017 Wish List for Outlander, Gotham, Stranger Things, Vamp Diaries, Suits, X-Files and More

Are you there, TV gods? It’s us, Team TVLine, and we’ve got a carefully crafted wish list for the new year that demands your attention.

PHOTOS2016 in Review: 10 Dumb Things TV Did

Our small-screen desires for 2017 include the quick returns of two favorite comedies, renewals for some struggling shows and a couple of character comebacks.

We’re also praying to the Powers That Be for a Gotham hero, Leftovers answers and Gilmore Emmys. And is it too much to ask for a Peak TV breather? Plus: Who needs to hook up? Who should host SNL? Which shows deserve revivals?

PHOTOS2016 in Review: Best Reunions — Friends, Firefly, Parenthood and More

Here’s what TVLine Founder/Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello, Editor-at-Large Matt Webb Mitovich, Executive Editor Kimberly Roots, Senior Editors Andy Swift and Dave Nemetz, and West Coast Editor Vlada Gelman have singled out as dream TV scenarios in the New Year.

Flip through the gallery above (or click here) to check out our wishes, then hit the comments with your thoughts.