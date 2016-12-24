Team TVLine Shares Its 2017 Wish List for Outlander, Gotham, Stranger Things, Vamp Diaries, Suits, X-Files and More

Are you there, TV gods? It’s us, Team TVLine, and we’ve got a carefully crafted wish list for the new year that demands your attention.
Our small-screen desires for 2017 include the quick returns of two favorite comedies, renewals for some struggling shows and a couple of character comebacks.
We’re also praying to the Powers That Be for a Gotham hero, Leftovers answers and Gilmore Emmys. And is it too much to ask for a Peak TV breather? Plus: Who needs to hook up? Who should host SNL? Which shows deserve revivals?
Here’s what TVLine Founder/Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello, Editor-at-Large Matt Webb Mitovich, Executive Editor Kimberly Roots, Senior Editors Andy Swift and Dave Nemetz, and West Coast Editor Vlada Gelman have singled out as dream TV scenarios in the New Year.
Flip through the gallery above (or click here) to check out our wishes, then hit the comments with your thoughts.
I loved the wish about Outlander and Nina Dobrev! I’m just a little sad there was not a Once Upon a Time wish in there 😟
I hope you will not mind me throwing in my wish for 2017? So here’s: I hope Robin Hood’s return to OUAT is permanent and he’ll stay for good 💕
Once is beyond hope at this point.
Professional TV watcher is my dream job!
Thank you TVline team for this wish list
I agree with the Gotham and Gilmore wishes!
Here’s MY wish for TV in 2017 and beyond, Team TVLine (Surprised it wasn’t one of your wishes too): Instead of series reboots, how about original programming, never seen before on TV or movie screens?
That was on our list last year; what good it did! —Mgmt.
RE: Kate McKinnon, I thought the cast signed seven year contracts? Taran Killam talked about this extensively when discussing his exit recently. McKinnon joined in April of 2012 so how would her contract be up at the end of this season? Wouldn’t she be committed through the 2018-2019 season?
Nooooooo!!!! SNL, Please, Please, Please re-sign Kate McKinnon for many more years! I’ll give you a dollar! Big Bucks here! Ka-Ching!
Did not expect to see Profit 👏👏👏
My wish: That Bobby Ewing shows up on January 1 to tell us that 2016 was all just a dream.
HA. I like this idea :D.
OMG, yes!
My wish would be for Pitch to get renewed! :)