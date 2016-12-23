Ratings: Thursday Night Football Surges 30% With Eagles/Giants Match-Up

NBC’s Thursday Night Football coverage of the Eagles/referees’ win over the Giants on Thursday drew 13.2 million total viewers and a 3.5 rating, surging 30 percent from last week’s fast nationals for Seahawks/Rams.
Among other fresh fare, ABC’s Great American Baking Show (3.9 mil/0.9) ticked up week-to-week, while The CW’s Terry Crews Saves Christmas (820K/0.2) dipped a tenth from its Wednesday outing.
CBS’ Big Bang Theory rerun (7.9 mil/1.2) drew Thursday’s largest non-sports audience and tied Charlie Brown for the demo win.
Well that’s a bitter Giants comment if I ever heard one. Eli throwing that pick 6 to start the game had nothing to do with it huh?
It did, but the personal foul on Apple and the blatant no call PI on Shepard did too. The refs were terrible, as they have been all season.
I’ll admit I watched none of the game, but was part of the “Big Bang” audience (even after realizing I’d seen it before). However, I think the article & some of the comments below prove what I have thought ever since CBS wasted the money on “Thursday Night Football” (when they were already doing well with “Bang” & “Elementary”):
The ads always said anything could happen on Thursday night… The same is true for any time Sunday or Monday, unless (as the case of the Thursday-night game they had a few weeks back) you are referring to Browns getting season’s first win.