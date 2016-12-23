Ratings NFL Football
Ratings: Thursday Night Football Surges 30% With Eagles/Giants Match-Up

NBC’s Thursday Night Football coverage of the Eagles/referees’ win over the Giants on Thursday drew 13.2 million total viewers and a 3.5 rating, surging 30 percent from last week’s fast nationals for Seahawks/Rams.

Among other fresh fare, ABC’s Great American Baking Show (3.9 mil/0.9) ticked up week-to-week, while The CW’s Terry Crews Saves Christmas (820K/0.2) dipped a tenth from its Wednesday outing.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory rerun (7.9 mil/1.2) drew Thursday’s largest non-sports audience and tied Charlie Brown for the demo win.

3 Comments
  1. HitEm205 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:59 AM

    Well that’s a bitter Giants comment if I ever heard one. Eli throwing that pick 6 to start the game had nothing to do with it huh?

    • Agnes says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:15 AM

      It did, but the personal foul on Apple and the blatant no call PI on Shepard did too. The refs were terrible, as they have been all season.

  2. Tim Church says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:38 PM

    I’ll admit I watched none of the game, but was part of the “Big Bang” audience (even after realizing I’d seen it before). However, I think the article & some of the comments below prove what I have thought ever since CBS wasted the money on “Thursday Night Football” (when they were already doing well with “Bang” & “Elementary”):

    The ads always said anything could happen on Thursday night… The same is true for any time Sunday or Monday, unless (as the case of the Thursday-night game they had a few weeks back) you are referring to Browns getting season’s first win.

