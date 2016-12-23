Ratings: Thursday Night Football Surges 30% With Eagles/Giants Match-Up

NBC’s Thursday Night Football coverage of the Eagles/referees’ win over the Giants on Thursday drew 13.2 million total viewers and a 3.5 rating, surging 30 percent from last week’s fast nationals for Seahawks/Rams.

Among other fresh fare, ABC’s Great American Baking Show (3.9 mil/0.9) ticked up week-to-week, while The CW’s Terry Crews Saves Christmas (820K/0.2) dipped a tenth from its Wednesday outing.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory rerun (7.9 mil/1.2) drew Thursday’s largest non-sports audience and tied Charlie Brown for the demo win.