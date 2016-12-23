Sleepy Hollow Season 4: Ichabod Meets His New Partner in First Promo

Fear not, Sleepyheads, for “the weirdness has only just begun.”

Those words, spoken by one Ichabod Crane, close out the first official promo for Sleepy Hollow‘s upcoming fourth season. Premiering Jan. 6 (Fox, 9/8c), the new season sends Tom Mison & Co. to Washington, D.C., where they encounter powerful new enemies and skeptic new allies.

One of those allies, Agent Diana Thomas (played by True Blood‘s Janina Gavankar), is in for a particularly rude awakening, considering some of the first words we hear out of her mouth in this promo are, “Demons don’t exist!” (Uh… Would someone like to loan her the first three seasons on DVD?)

Of course, there are also a handful of familiar faces in the promo, including Jenny and — that’s right — good ol’ Headless!

Hit PLAY on the promo above for a first look at the supernatural shenanigans coming to our nation’s capital, then drop a comment with your hopes for Sleepy Hollow‘s fourth season below.

10 Comments
  1. Shar says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:30 PM

    yeah!! Jenny’s back.

    Reply
  2. Cordell Garrett says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:56 PM

    DVR set and ready to go

    Reply
  3. Katelyn says:
    December 23, 2016 at 1:35 PM

    Looking forward to it!

    Reply
  4. Bill says:
    December 23, 2016 at 1:56 PM

    Hopefully it’s good. In going to give it a chance but after the last 2 seasons I’m not too optimistic

    Reply
  5. Lorenzo DE Magnificent says:
    December 23, 2016 at 2:34 PM

    why is it called sleepy hollow if they’re no longer located in sleepy hollow

    Reply
    • Al says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:57 PM

      So right! They’ve basically ripped apart the original concept of the show. 2 Witnsses battling the forces of evil in Sleepy HOLLOW. There’s evolving and then there’s just total butchering. Is Diana even a Witness or just a plain old partner?

      My curiosity definitely will get the better of me though and will want to see how Sleepy Washington is like…

      Reply
  6. Lizz says:
    December 23, 2016 at 2:35 PM

    While I will totally miss Abbie, I am looking forward to seeing Jenny and Ichabod again. They are now my duo.

    Reply
  7. zepblackstar ... 👑 (@zepblackstar) says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:14 PM

    This show went from this is cool to Heroes Season 3 fast

    Reply
