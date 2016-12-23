Sleepy Hollow Season 4: Ichabod Meets His New Partner in First Promo

Fear not, Sleepyheads, for “the weirdness has only just begun.”

Those words, spoken by one Ichabod Crane, close out the first official promo for Sleepy Hollow‘s upcoming fourth season. Premiering Jan. 6 (Fox, 9/8c), the new season sends Tom Mison & Co. to Washington, D.C., where they encounter powerful new enemies and skeptic new allies.

RELATEDNew Sleepy Hollow Photos: Ichabod on Trial, Jenny and Diana Search the Web

One of those allies, Agent Diana Thomas (played by True Blood‘s Janina Gavankar), is in for a particularly rude awakening, considering some of the first words we hear out of her mouth in this promo are, “Demons don’t exist!” (Uh… Would someone like to loan her the first three seasons on DVD?)

RELATEDSleepy Hollow Season 4 Premiere: 10 Things You Need to Know

Of course, there are also a handful of familiar faces in the promo, including Jenny and — that’s right — good ol’ Headless!

Hit PLAY on the promo above for a first look at the supernatural shenanigans coming to our nation’s capital, then drop a comment with your hopes for Sleepy Hollow‘s fourth season below.