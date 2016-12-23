Seth Meyers Defines 'Eggnoggles,' 'Old Bang Syne,' More Holiday Slang

By /

Do you know what it means to go “full Baby New Year” at a wild holiday party? Or to be the “Yule Log” at a family gathering? (We’d wager the answer is probably no.)

Seth Meyers on Thursday introduced the aforementioned terminology during a holiday edition of “Teen Slang.” As you’ll see, the Late Night host could barely keep a straight face when defining such jargon as “Joseph,” “Jack and Rose,” “The Holy Land” and “Daly Double.”

RELATEDLate Night With Seth Meyers‘ NYE Special Books J-Law, Schwarzenegger

Before you press PLAY on the video above, we encourage you to make it more fun for yourselves by speculating what you think any of the above slang could mean. Then, drop a comment below and let us know if your guesses came anywhere close to being correct.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. maggie says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:54 AM

    Funny!

    Reply
  2. Daya says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:17 PM

    My favorite Chinese restaurant is the Holy Land–they only close on Thanksgiving.

    Also, when we stayed with my paternal grandparents in Florida, my manger was three couch cushions with pillows and bedding. (But I was small enough that that was all right!)

    Reply
See More Comments
 