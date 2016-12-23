NCIS First Look: You Will Never Guess Where Jimmy Palmer Is....

High drama — to be followed by a big reveal — are on tap for NCIS‘ mild-mannered Jimmy Palmer, as seen in this exclusive photo.
In the 14th episode of Season 14, titled “Keep Going” and airing Jan. 24, the NCIS team is investigating a hit and run when Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) is the first to notice a man on the ledge of a neighboring building. Jimmy immediately races up the stairs and joins the man on the ledge, in a bid to talk him out of ending his life, while Gibbs and Torres look on.
Bargaining with a jumper, though, is not the only drama on tap for the Assistant to the Chief Medical Examiner. Because by the end of the episode, I’m hearing there will be a very big reveal about Mr. Palmer.
CBS’ NCIS resumes its season on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Want more scoop on NCIS, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
My guess would be either he is now Doctor Palmer or is going to be a father again.
Making him “Dr” Palmer could lead into David McCallum’s retirement
Yep, further facilitating his departure. Wish they’d bring Taft back though.
Then let’s hope it’s just another kid. Ducky cannot leave!
I love David McCallum too, ever since T.M.F.U.! but come on give the guy a break he’s in his 80’s, though he doesn’t look it, and Palmer is already a doctor (ME)
That my guess as well
At first glance the other guy looked like Nathan Fillion from Firefly era.
I thought the same thing.
Me three!
Me Four!!