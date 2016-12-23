NCIS First Look: You Will Never Guess Where Jimmy Palmer Is....

High drama — to be followed by a big reveal — are on tap for NCIS‘ mild-mannered Jimmy Palmer, as seen in this exclusive photo.

In the 14th episode of Season 14, titled “Keep Going” and airing Jan. 24, the NCIS team is investigating a hit and run when Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) is the first to notice a man on the ledge of a neighboring building. Jimmy immediately races up the stairs and joins the man on the ledge, in a bid to talk him out of ending his life, while Gibbs and Torres look on.

Bargaining with a jumper, though, is not the only drama on tap for the Assistant to the Chief Medical Examiner. Because by the end of the episode, I’m hearing there will be a very big reveal about Mr. Palmer.

CBS’ NCIS resumes its season on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

