Exclusive
NCIS Season 14 Jimmy Palmer Secret
Courtesy of CBS

NCIS First Look: You Will Never Guess Where Jimmy Palmer Is....

By /

High drama — to be followed by a big reveal — are on tap for NCIS‘ mild-mannered Jimmy Palmer, as seen in this exclusive photo.

PHOTOSCancelled or Not? Girl Meets World, SYTYCD, Hit the Floor, Notorious and 9 More Series on the Bubble

In the 14th episode of Season 14, titled “Keep Going” and airing Jan. 24, the NCIS team is investigating a hit and run when Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) is the first to notice a man on the ledge of a neighboring building. Jimmy immediately races up the stairs and joins the man on the ledge, in a bid to talk him out of ending his life, while Gibbs and Torres look on.

Bargaining with a jumper, though, is not the only drama on tap for the Assistant to the Chief Medical Examiner. Because by the end of the episode, I’m hearing there will be a very big reveal about Mr. Palmer.

RELATEDWhen Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates!

CBS’ NCIS resumes its season on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Want more scoop on NCIS, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. auntiemm says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:52 AM

    My guess would be either he is now Doctor Palmer or is going to be a father again.

    Reply
  2. Collette says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:31 PM

    At first glance the other guy looked like Nathan Fillion from Firefly era.

    Reply
See More Comments
 