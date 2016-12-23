Legends of Tomorrow's Sara Disses 'Legion of Doom' Name in New Promo

Villainous as the collective Damien Darhk, Reverse-Flash and Malcolm Merlyn may be, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Sara Lance isn’t buying into the whole “Legion of Doom” name, as seen in this promo for the CW series’ midseason return.
When last we tuned into the timey-wimey superhero show, it was revealed in the final moments that former Waverider captain Rip Hunter is in fact alive and well… and living in the year 1967 (!), where he is a movie director (!!) lacking a British accent (!?!). And the Legion of Doom is responsible for situating him in this vastly different timeline.
How do the Legends react to learning of Rip’s predicament? Press play above for a fresh look at the midseason premiere, airing — new time slot reminder! — Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9/8c (after The Flash).
Want scoop on Legends, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
I’m glad to have RIP back.
I like Nate and Vixen together… but wouldn’t she be still mourning Rex for. Hope they are not planning on making this a love triangle with Mick.
*…but wouldn’t she still be mourning for Rex*
Me too. If its a love triangle. I’m out. Arrow did it with ray oliver and felicity. Supergirl did it in season 1 with Winn James and Kara. Flash did it with Eddie iris and Barry and some other times. I don’t want to see it again.
Preview for new episode looks good. Good to have Rip back. Can’t wait for the show to come back next month!
A huge no to Nate and Amaya. She is so much better with Mick and he’s already falling for her. I hope that scene is some kind of fake out. Nate is such a boring character.
Very glad to have Rip back.
Does Rip remember?
Kinda sad about the time change… I like having a new superhero show to look forward to every day from Monday through Thursday.
The show was fine without Rip, I liked the dynamic of the team this year…