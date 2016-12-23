Legends of Tomorrow's Sara Disses 'Legion of Doom' Name in New Promo

Villainous as the collective Damien Darhk, Reverse-Flash and Malcolm Merlyn may be, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Sara Lance isn’t buying into the whole “Legion of Doom” name, as seen in this promo for the CW series’ midseason return.

When last we tuned into the timey-wimey superhero show, it was revealed in the final moments that former Waverider captain Rip Hunter is in fact alive and well… and living in the year 1967 (!), where he is a movie director (!!) lacking a British accent (!?!). And the Legion of Doom is responsible for situating him in this vastly different timeline.

How do the Legends react to learning of Rip’s predicament? Press play above for a fresh look at the midseason premiere, airing — new time slot reminder! — Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9/8c (after The Flash).

