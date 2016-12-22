Ratings: Undercover Boss Returns Down, But Tops Quiet Wednesday

CBS’ Undercover Boss opened Season 8 on Wednesday with 5.9 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, down from both its year-ago opener (7.5 mil/1.6, on a Sunday) and its Season 7 average (6.4 mil/1.2), but leading the quiet pre-holiday night in the demo and veritably tying Code Black for the largest audience.

A second Undercover Boss drew 5.3 mil and a 1.0 leading into Code Black (5.94 mil/0.9), which slipped 13 and 18 percent.

Over on ABC, Robin Roberts’ Game Changers special (2.7 mil/0.6) was down sharply from last year’s reveal of Barbara Walters’ Most Fascinating People.

Episode 2 of The CW’s Terry Crews Saves Christmas (830K/0.3) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.