This Is Us Marathon Season 1
This Is Us to Marathon on USA Network

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Pearsons, we’ve got some good news for the new year.

USA Network will air all 10 episodes of This Is Us in a row on Saturday, Jan. 7, starting at 1 pm/noon c. (The series premiere will play simultaneously on Bravo and E! at 1 as well, but only USA Network will air the subsequent nine episodes.)

The marathon will begin with the critically acclaimed pilot and will continue through the fall finale, “Last Christmas.”

The drama returns to NBC with its winter premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9 pm.

6 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    December 22, 2016 at 4:30 PM

    Think I will give this a try. Can’t stop hearing & seeing so much about this show.

  2. Kevin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 4:35 PM

    This Is Us is so binge worthy. One of the best shows of 2016 and I’m hoping for a Season 2 very soon if it gets renewed.

  3. Ally Oop says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:37 PM

    I wish networks would do this more often, replay episodes on their sister cable stations. It’s so often that I end up missing an episode because it failed to record on my dvr and then I have to search online for it and deal with the various popups and spam to find it. Sometimes I can find an episode relatively easily but other times it takes forever. I would much rather just watch it on tv. Often, if I realize an episode didn’t record (sometimes other shows create conflicts by going a minute over regular run time or there’s a storm and the satellite gets scrambly or another show aired in a different time slot and created a conflict) so I’ll search the channel guide for a later episode of the show. On cable stations it’s great that they usually reair the episodes a few times but networks rarely do.

