This Is Us to Marathon on USA Network

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Pearsons, we’ve got some good news for the new year.

USA Network will air all 10 episodes of This Is Us in a row on Saturday, Jan. 7, starting at 1 pm/noon c. (The series premiere will play simultaneously on Bravo and E! at 1 as well, but only USA Network will air the subsequent nine episodes.)

RELATEDThis Is Us Adds SVU‘s Hari Dhillon as Randall’s Work Rival

The marathon will begin with the critically acclaimed pilot and will continue through the fall finale, “Last Christmas.”

The drama returns to NBC with its winter premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9 pm.