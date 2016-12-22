The Lying Game's Alexandra Chando Scrubs Into The Vampire Diaries

Alexandra Chando ought to fit in well on The Vampire Diaries, given her past experience with doppelgängers.

RELATEDVampire Diaries Recap: Scary Christmas!

Chando, who played multiple roles on ABC Family’s short-lived thriller The Lying Game, will appear in The Vampire Diaries‘ midseason premiere (Jan. 13, 8/7c) as a young doctor named Tara. In the episode, directed by Ian Somerhalder, Tara’s morals will be tested by the Salvatore brothers as they continue to hunt for dark souls.

Here’s the complete description of the episode for your viewing pleasure:

Stefan and Damon attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she’ll later use as leverage to get Caroline to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara.

–



After The Lying Game ended in 2013, Chando maintained a steady stream of guest appearances on shows like Castle, Hindsight and Outcast.

Your thoughts on this episode? General hopes for the rest of the series? Drop ’em all in a comment below.