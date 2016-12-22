The Lying Game's Alexandra Chando Scrubs Into The Vampire Diaries

Alexandra Chando ought to fit in well on The Vampire Diaries, given her past experience with doppelgängers.
Chando, who played multiple roles on ABC Family’s short-lived thriller The Lying Game, will appear in The Vampire Diaries‘ midseason premiere (Jan. 13, 8/7c) as a young doctor named Tara. In the episode, directed by Ian Somerhalder, Tara’s morals will be tested by the Salvatore brothers as they continue to hunt for dark souls.
Here’s the complete description of the episode for your viewing pleasure:
Stefan and Damon attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she’ll later use as leverage to get Caroline to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara.
After The Lying Game ended in 2013, Chando maintained a steady stream of guest appearances on shows like Castle, Hindsight and Outcast.
Your thoughts on this episode? General hopes for the rest of the series? Drop ’em all in a comment below.
She looks so much like Dobrev I was afraid it was gonna be an Elena-recast announcement
I hope she gets scenes with Zach Roerig! Loved them on ATWT!
Maddie and Casey. I miss ATWT.
I was just thinking the ssme thing. They are great onscreen together.
As far as I know she was one of the actresses that was in the inner circle when Elena was being cast reached final 2 or 3 if I’m not wrong.
she was! i’m pretty sure i read somewhere that one of the reasons she was ultimately not cast, was because they wanted a cast who hadn’t worked together before yet. since zach had already been cast…
Agree, hope she and Matt cross paths with a wink to ATWT
I wonder if Alexandra Chando aka Tara might actually be a love child of Grayson or John’s making her really a Gilbert, as well Jeremy’s half sister/cousin … and/or … Elena’s half sister/cousin.
man i really hope this isn’t just one episode, and i REALLY hope she’ll cross paths with matt donovan. that would just epic! #Masey
LOVE Alexandra Chando! Happy to see she’s on one of my favorite shows.
I still miss The Lying Game (and the wonderful actors/cast of characters). One of ABC Family’s better series. Maybe it would have fared better under the change to Freeform? Anyway, Alexandra is a very good and appealing actress.