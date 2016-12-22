Good Wife Spinoff EPs Tease Filthy Fight: 'Diane Is Going to Swear'

This is going to be %&@#ing awesome.

Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King will be taking full advantage of CBS All Access’ decidedly looser restrictions when spinoff series The Good Fight premieres in February. For starters, Christine Baranski‘s delightfully no-nonsense Diane will at long last be able to channel her inner George Carlin.

“Oh yeah, Diane is going to swear,” Robert King tells TVLine, exclusively. “There is nothing quite like hearing Christine Baranski swear.”

VIDEOSGood Wife Spinoff Trailer: Get Your First Look at CBS All Access’ The Good Fight

And given the inciting incident that jump starts the Good Wife offshoot, Diane will have no shortage of reasons to drop an F-bomb or two. As previously reported, The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of last May’s finale and finds Diane forced to start over at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms (where Cush Jumbo’s Lucca also works) after a huge financial scam has wiped out her entire savings and destroyed the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (played by Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie).

The Good Fight will make its broadcast debut on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c. The premiere will bow simultaneously on the network’s streaming service, which will exclusively host all of Season 1’s remaining episodes (on subsequent Sundays).

The full-time cast also includes fellow Good Wife fave Sarah Steele (Marissa), as well as franchise newbies Delroy Lindo (Chicago Code), Paul Guilfoyle (CSI), Bernadette Peters (Smash), Justin Bartha (The New Normal) and Erica Tazel (Justified). A number of Good Wife alums will appear on a guest-star basis, including Gary Cole (Kurt), Carrie Preston (Elsbeth), Michael Boatman (Julius), Zach Grenier (David) and Jerry Adler (Howard).

Thoughts on the foul-mouthed Good Fight? Excited to Diane really take the gloves off? Hit the comments!