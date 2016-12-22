Good Wife Spinoff EPs Tease Filthy Fight: 'Diane Is Going to Swear'

This is going to be %&@#ing awesome.
Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King will be taking full advantage of CBS All Access’ decidedly looser restrictions when spinoff series The Good Fight premieres in February. For starters, Christine Baranski‘s delightfully no-nonsense Diane will at long last be able to channel her inner George Carlin.
“Oh yeah, Diane is going to swear,” Robert King tells TVLine, exclusively. “There is nothing quite like hearing Christine Baranski swear.”
And given the inciting incident that jump starts the Good Wife offshoot, Diane will have no shortage of reasons to drop an F-bomb or two. As previously reported, The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of last May’s finale and finds Diane forced to start over at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms (where Cush Jumbo’s Lucca also works) after a huge financial scam has wiped out her entire savings and destroyed the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (played by Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie).
The Good Fight will make its broadcast debut on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c. The premiere will bow simultaneously on the network’s streaming service, which will exclusively host all of Season 1’s remaining episodes (on subsequent Sundays).
The full-time cast also includes fellow Good Wife fave Sarah Steele (Marissa), as well as franchise newbies Delroy Lindo (Chicago Code), Paul Guilfoyle (CSI), Bernadette Peters (Smash), Justin Bartha (The New Normal) and Erica Tazel (Justified). A number of Good Wife alums will appear on a guest-star basis, including Gary Cole (Kurt), Carrie Preston (Elsbeth), Michael Boatman (Julius), Zach Grenier (David) and Jerry Adler (Howard).
Thoughts on the foul-mouthed Good Fight? Excited to Diane really take the gloves off? Hit the comments!
Really hate that we have to pay for ANOTHER service to watch this show. Don’t even think I’m going to try it.
That is how I feel, I would love to see but refuse to pay to watch it.
1 – Wait until they all drop.
2 – Sign up for the free trial.
3 – Binge.
4 – Cancel.
You’re welcome.
Thank you CBS, you’ve earned my $6 a month.
I see a lot of people on these posts complain about CBS for charging for this show.
The reality: The Good Fight is only possible because of CBS All Access. Although The Good Wife was a critical darling for CBS, ratings were not through the roof. (I believe the prestige helped it stay on the air and on Sundays for as long as it did.) A spin-off for just CBS would have probably never happened.
CBS All Access is why we will get to continue this story. Yes, we have to pay, but CBS is not cheating us or being greedy. The network is giving this show a chance, and as a fan of the King’s work, I’m paying for quality television that I enjoy.
Let’s hope for a successful run!
That $6 a month will still have commercials and for me it was not worth it. I paid for it earlier this year to watch Life In Peices and it was awful. Half the time when it was done playing 90 seconds of commercials and the show would resume it would skip chunks of it, plus even with a strong internet connection the quality would be subpar. Just a overall horrible experience. I am sorry but all these executives are trying to do is mine their pockets. Majority of CBS content is avaliable on Netflix or Hulu, and ABC is producing original content, while yes it is digital shorts, still they are not charging their viewers. In all honesty why didn’t they try to make this a co-production with Showtime, aren’t they sister networks? They could have aired it on Showtime or just streamed it on both the Showtime app and CBS app. I think in so many ways it could have a longer life than the CBS app, how many years did Masters of Sex or Web Therapy air? Neither one was ever a ratings hit. This is just too greedy for a service that is not on the same level of quality as the NBC or ABC app which are free.
$6 a month plus commercials? No way. Bad business model, the greed is so transparent. CBS should focus on putting good stuff on its main channel. Broadcast TV is losing the battle for quality, barely getting nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes anymore. Given the cost of this vs. what you get on HBO, Netflix and even Hulu, the value equation doesn’t work here. What’s next, moving popular shows like Big Bang Theory onto Access to gain more pay viewers? Rip-off.
People don’t want to pay and they don’t want to watch commercials. How do you think the network is going to get the money to make the show? It has to come from somewhere.
I am @#$%^&*ing pissed that I’m expected to pay even more money to watch this show
Guaranteed CBS will rerun the episodes on the main network over the summer after 10 week run is done on CAA. It’s the best platform to entice people to sign up. But if TGF and ST: Discovery end up with commercials, the model will fail. Paid services starting with HBO through Netflix have conditioned viewers to pay for no commercials.
Pay extra to hear people say the F word. Great family entertainment folks. Nice.
Goody Sunshine, I don’t think this show is meant to be family entertainment. Please spread the good word to the other church elders.
CBS All Access has 2 tier pricing. With commercials is $6 per month, without commercials is $10. I wouldn’t pay for either but if people are interested and don’t want commercials they have a choice to remove them.