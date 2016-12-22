Jeopardy Honors Cindy Stowell, Contestant Who Died of Cancer

Alex Trebek on Wednesday took a moment to honor Jeopardy contestant Cindy Stowell, who on Dec. 5 died from Stage 4 colon cancer. She was 41.

Stowell, a six-day champion whose earnings totaled $103,801, filmed her episodes in August and September. (Her episodes began airing on Dec. 13.) Those earnings were donated posthumously to cancer research.

RELATEDKatie Couric to Return to NBC’s Today as Guest Co-Anchor in January

“Appearing on our show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for [Cindy Stowell],” Trebek remarked. “From all of us here at Jeopardy, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”

In a video posted to the show’s YouTube account, a teary eyed Stowell, who powered through her tapings with a high-grade fever and blood infection, touched on what it meant to her to appear on the long-running game show:

“Even when you think the odds are stacked completely against you, somehow via luck or something, things can work out.”

Press PLAY on the clip above to hear Stowell speak about her time as a Jeopardy contestant, then scroll down to hear Trebek’s touching tribute.