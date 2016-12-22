Jeopardy Honors Cindy Stowell, Contestant Who Died of Cancer

By /

Alex Trebek on Wednesday took a moment to honor Jeopardy contestant Cindy Stowell, who on Dec. 5 died from Stage 4 colon cancer. She was 41.

Stowell, a six-day champion whose earnings totaled $103,801, filmed her episodes in August and September. (Her episodes began airing on Dec. 13.) Those earnings were donated posthumously to cancer research.

RELATEDKatie Couric to Return to NBC’s Today as Guest Co-Anchor in January

“Appearing on our show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for [Cindy Stowell],” Trebek remarked. “From all of us here at Jeopardy, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”

In a video posted to the show’s YouTube account, a teary eyed Stowell, who powered through her tapings with a high-grade fever and blood infection, touched on what it meant to her to appear on the long-running game show:

“Even when you think the odds are stacked completely against you, somehow via luck or something, things can work out.”

Press PLAY on the clip above to hear Stowell speak about her time as a Jeopardy contestant, then scroll down to hear Trebek’s touching tribute.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

13 Comments
  1. Lori says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:03 AM

    My family and I had been watching her episodes and we were totally unaware she was ill. We were shocked and saddened when we found out about her death. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.

    Reply
  2. ragnar51 says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:03 AM

    Ah man, such a shame. Looks like yet another kind person has been lost to the ages. Such a beautiful young life cut far too short.

    Reply
  3. Ethel says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:09 AM

    Even though I knew this, it was still a very sad moment when Alex Trebek gave his condolences. I believe she donated her winnings to cancer research

    Reply
  4. Phil says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:10 AM

    Sad, but beautiful story. “…via luck, or something.” Sincerely hope she discovered that “something.” What a lovely tribute video.

    Reply
  5. Kevin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:23 AM

    This should go down as the most emotional moment in the history of Jeopardy and the show deserves to get Daytime Emmy considerations. Wish Cindy Stowell’s family would definitely donate her winnings to cancer research.

    Reply
  6. Meghan says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:51 AM

    What an inspiration Cindy! was and continues to be. It is truly amazing that she got to fulfill her dream to be on Jeopardy and not just be on the show, but be a 6 day winner who came close to being a 7 day winner. Cindy was a quietly ferocious competitor and her family I’m sure is very proud of her.

    Reply
  7. ninamags says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:25 AM

    I had read a news report stating that a contestant had died before their episodes aired and I watched everyday and being excited for her each time that she won.

    I’m glad Jeopardy! acknowledged her. I was sort of hoping that the show would match her winnings to give to charity.

    Reply
  8. Jeff Oates says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:24 PM

    Seriously, something needs to be done about cancer.

    Reply
  9. LaDonna says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:46 PM

    I’d been watching her but missed her show yesterday. From her demeanor on the show, she seemed to be a gentle soul who was sincerely humbled by her opportunity to be there. Each time she won, her reaction was so endearing. My thoughts are with her family, friends and her boyfriend.

    Reply
  10. Jamie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:20 PM

    Cindy was an inspiration,and this was such a moving tribute. I didn’t know while watching the show till just this week. RIP Cindy. Not all heros wear capes.

    Reply
  11. Lisa Echerd says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:13 PM

    She was a great contestent – intelligent, respectful and had interesting little stories for the interview portion. She was a very brave and determined woman as well.

    Reply
See More Comments
 