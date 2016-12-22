Cruel Intentions Reboot Officially Dead

The Sarah Michelle Gellar-fronted TV series reboot of Cruel Intentions is, indeed, as dead as Sebastian Valmont (too soon?), our sister site Deadline reports.
As referenced in a recent Ask Ausillo, the drama — which NBC failed to greenlight in October — will not find new life at another network. Sony, the production studio, had shopped the project around this fall. Per Deadline, the cast’s extended options are up next week and won’t be renewed.
As recently as the Television Critics Association summer press tour, NBC president Jennifer Salke said that she was “determined to find a place to put” Cruel Intentions, adding, “We wouldn’t have held that talent if we didn’t have every intention of finding an opportunity for the show.”
The Cruel Intentions pilot picked up roughly 16 years after the events of the 1999 film, with Annette — now played by Kate Levering — raising her and Sebastian’s teenage son Bash in Ohio. Annette once again crosses paths with Sebastian’s sister Kathryn (Gellar) when Bash runs away to San Diego, seeking the truth about his father’s past.
Are you bummed about the final nail in Cruel Intentions‘ coffin? Hit the comments!
Wish they would release the pilot online somewhere so we could see it
Yesssss please!
Same!
Honestly why didn’t NBC pass on this in May? It had quite a bit of buzz compared to other pilots especially after Sarah signed on. I realize acting is not really SMGs big priority right now. Her Instagram shows she is focusing on her company and being a mom but this kind of kept her from maybe looking for another role due to her contract. Anyone could have seen when this went into development NBC was going to pass. It fits with nothing that they currently air plus it could never they couldn’t get away with half the stuff the movie did.
I agree about NBC not being a network to make the show justic because of their content. NBC passes this on but develops Single White Female for a reboot. I don’t understand what they’re doing. I was hoping Netflix would’ve picked this up. I guess it’s officially to late for anything. But I still have hope for this. I feel really bad for SMG though. She can’t hold a show at all after Buffy. I find that so strange.
This would’ve been a perfect show for the summer. NBC blew it with this one. Can Sarah Michelle Gellar catch a break?
I would have loved to see this end up on Netflix!
I really do hope the pilot ends up online….
I can’t believe they couldn’t find Cruel Intentions a new home. I really wanted this show on tv it sounded really great! Some network really needs to pick this show up quick. I thought it could have been a great summer show if someone would pick it up.
Well that’s a shame. It was one of the few ‘reboots’ I was looking forward to
The whole getting the fans hopes up really sucks. There will never be a movie like this one. The TV show was a chance to carry on the legacy.
NBC would have picked it up if they added the word Chicago in it
I was so excited for this, but when NBC didn’t order it back in May, I knew it wasn’t gonna happen. Still wished for a miracle, but that’s life! I hope SMG finds another show soon, I really miss her on my TV screen. Preferably on a show that lasts more than one season!!
# SarahMichelleGellarinMarvelDamageControl
I’m sure the Production Company is still shopping it around to see if it can get picked up for 2017, if that fails I am sure at some point the intended Pilot will air at least as a one off TV movie that may bring back the actors to shoot news scenes in order to make it feel complete rather then a pilot.
They can’t keep doing that. Once the actors contracts expires, it’s dead for good.
Every time I get excited for a show it doesn’t move forward. But if networks knew how to program I’d still have cable