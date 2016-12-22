Cruel Intentions Reboot Officially Dead

The Sarah Michelle Gellar-fronted TV series reboot of Cruel Intentions is, indeed, as dead as Sebastian Valmont (too soon?), our sister site Deadline reports.

As referenced in a recent Ask Ausillo, the drama — which NBC failed to greenlight in October — will not find new life at another network. Sony, the production studio, had shopped the project around this fall. Per Deadline, the cast’s extended options are up next week and won’t be renewed.

As recently as the Television Critics Association summer press tour, NBC president Jennifer Salke said that she was “determined to find a place to put” Cruel Intentions, adding, “We wouldn’t have held that talent if we didn’t have every intention of finding an opportunity for the show.”

The Cruel Intentions pilot picked up roughly 16 years after the events of the 1999 film, with Annette — now played by Kate Levering — raising her and Sebastian’s teenage son Bash in Ohio. Annette once again crosses paths with Sebastian’s sister Kathryn (Gellar) when Bash runs away to San Diego, seeking the truth about his father’s past.

Are you bummed about the final nail in Cruel Intentions‘ coffin? Hit the comments!