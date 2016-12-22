Crazy Ex Girlfriend -- "When Do I Get to Spend Time with Josh?" -- Image Number: CEG209b_454b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca and Scott Michael Foster as Nathaniel -- Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW -- ÃÂ©2016 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.
Crazy Ex Photos: Why Is Rebecca Lunging at Scott Michael Foster?!

Crazy-Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rebecca miiiiight want to expect a call from Human Resources.

In a sequence of photos from Season 2’s ninth episode (airing Jan. 6, as part of a double-header), Rebecca (played by Rachel Bloom) is seen making the acquaintance of the law firm’s new boss, Nathaniel, played by Greek grad Scott Michael Foster. And though the introduction seems to start off swimmingly, things apparently escalate, to the point that Rebecca charges at Nathaniel with a letter opener (seen below), and then tackles him to the floor (above).

Indeed, the synopsis for the rom-com’s midseason opener, titled “When Do I Get to Spend Time with Josh?,” says that the threat of layoffs under the new management “causes everyone to go into panic mode,” specifically pushing Rebecca to “extreme measures to prove Nathaniel wrong.” Extreme, indeed.

7 Comments
  1. Riana says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:05 AM

    She obviously wants a Greek reunion.

    Reply
  2. Victor says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:10 AM

    She can’t be held responsible for her actions

    Reply
  3. j says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:17 AM

    where’s greg

    Reply
  4. mishmc says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:54 PM

    What about Darryl? Is he out or is the new boss above him?

    Reply
  5. Ray says:
    December 22, 2016 at 3:34 PM

    Oh muh gah. What is she wearing in the first picture?!

    Reply
See More Comments
 