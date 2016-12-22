Crazy Ex Photos: Why Is Rebecca Lunging at Scott Michael Foster?!

Crazy-Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rebecca miiiiight want to expect a call from Human Resources.
In a sequence of photos from Season 2’s ninth episode (airing Jan. 6, as part of a double-header), Rebecca (played by Rachel Bloom) is seen making the acquaintance of the law firm’s new boss, Nathaniel, played by Greek grad Scott Michael Foster. And though the introduction seems to start off swimmingly, things apparently escalate, to the point that Rebecca charges at Nathaniel with a letter opener (seen below), and then tackles him to the floor (above).
Indeed, the synopsis for the rom-com’s midseason opener, titled “When Do I Get to Spend Time with Josh?,” says that the threat of layoffs under the new management “causes everyone to go into panic mode,” specifically pushing Rebecca to “extreme measures to prove Nathaniel wrong.” Extreme, indeed.
