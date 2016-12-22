Christmas in the '90s: The Best of Friends, Buffy, The West Wing and More (Plus, Where to Stream the Episodes)

Prepare to have yourself an awesome little Christmas.
Because nothing pairs better with eggnog than a little holiday nostalgia, TVLine is turning back the clock and reliving some of our favorite Christmas TV episodes from that glorious decade known as the ’90s.
And we’ve got quite a mixed bag for you, with selections from Saved By the Bell (Zack dates a homeless girl!), Friends (“It’s like Night of the Living Dead Christmas Trees“), The West Wing (for all you grown-ups out there) and more. Heck, one of our picks actually features an appearance by Jesus, Mary and Joseph… but you’ll have to click through to find out which one it is! (OK, fine, it’s Xena.)
Whether you’re looking for something to enjoy with your family, or desperately seeking something you can all enjoy rooms — and rooms and rooms — apart, we think you’ll find something you like.
Browse our gallery of streamable throwback specials — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your personal favorites. Any favorites you’d add to our list?
What about the X Files “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas”???
“Amends” is one of the best eps there. Only the grinchiest won’t feel their heart swell.
I love Buffy!! These picks are all good.
Love the West Wing’s Christmas episodes. I miss tv that was actually smart. Now all we have to look forward to are dumb reality shows.
Love the West Wing’s Christmas episodes. I miss tv that had a smart dialogue. Now all we have to look forward to are dumb reality shows.
The episode of Frasier where his new girlfriend’s mom thinks he is Jewish. So in order for the girlfriend to have an easy flight with her mom, the Crane men all play along. I laugh so hard at that episode!
Yes :D That episode is hysterical. I also love the one where everyone’s on massage tables sharing their version of how their recent Christmas had gone, with Daphne thinking Martin was gravely ill and Frasier accidentally telling Roz’s mom she’s pregnant and Martin struggling with that song he was learning for a play.
.
Since animated series are in this list, I would also nominate “Hey Arnold”‘s Christmas episode. Makes me tear up every single time. It’s so sweet and touching.
Millennium Midnight of the Century!
Marge Be Not Proud is still my favorite Simpson’s Christmas episode. Makes me cry every time. I also agree with Annie that How the Ghosts Stole Christmas should be up there. I’d also include Popular’s Fall on Your Knees. Surest uses the whole Christmas Carol trope, but it does it damn well.
The ” My So-Called Life” Christmas episode didn’t make the cut, but with Julianna Hatfield as an angel/ghost, it’s one of my favorites.
The Roswell episode when max saves all the sick kids in the hospital. I think that’s a Christmas one. The song playing during that scene is beautiful as well
I was going to post that one but it was actually 2000 that it aired. Such a good episode.
So happy to see Xena get some love!!
I have watched Buffy and Angel’s ‘Amends’ dozens of times over the years. And still cry every time.
I would add the Christmas episode of My So-called Life. It makes you want to cry, but it’s such a good episode!