Christmas in the '90s: The Best of Friends, Buffy, The West Wing and More (Plus, Where to Stream the Episodes)

Prepare to have yourself an awesome little Christmas.

Because nothing pairs better with eggnog than a little holiday nostalgia, TVLine is turning back the clock and reliving some of our favorite Christmas TV episodes from that glorious decade known as the ’90s.

And we’ve got quite a mixed bag for you, with selections from Saved By the Bell (Zack dates a homeless girl!), Friends (“It’s like Night of the Living Dead Christmas Trees“), The West Wing (for all you grown-ups out there) and more. Heck, one of our picks actually features an appearance by Jesus, Mary and Joseph… but you’ll have to click through to find out which one it is! (OK, fine, it’s Xena.)

Whether you’re looking for something to enjoy with your family, or desperately seeking something you can all enjoy rooms — and rooms and rooms — apart, we think you’ll find something you like.

Browse our gallery of streamable throwback specials — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your personal favorites. Any favorites you’d add to our list?