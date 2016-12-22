Throwback Thursday
Best Christmas Episodes
Christmas in the '90s: The Best of Friends, Buffy, The West Wing and More (Plus, Where to Stream the Episodes)

Prepare to have yourself an awesome little Christmas.

Because nothing pairs better with eggnog than a little holiday nostalgia, TVLine is turning back the clock and reliving some of our favorite Christmas TV episodes from that glorious decade known as the ’90s.

'90s Christmas Classics Worth Revisiting
And we’ve got quite a mixed bag for you, with selections from Saved By the Bell (Zack dates a homeless girl!), Friends (“It’s like Night of the Living Dead Christmas Trees“), The West Wing (for all you grown-ups out there) and more. Heck, one of our picks actually features an appearance by Jesus, Mary and Joseph… but you’ll have to click through to find out which one it is! (OK, fine, it’s Xena.)

Whether you’re looking for something to enjoy with your family, or desperately seeking something you can all enjoy rooms — and rooms and rooms — apart, we think you’ll find something you like.

Browse our gallery of streamable throwback specials — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your personal favorites. Any favorites you’d add to our list?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

15 Comments
  1. Annie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:08 PM

    What about the X Files “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas”???

  2. canadian ninja says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:19 PM

    “Amends” is one of the best eps there. Only the grinchiest won’t feel their heart swell.

  3. Cas says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:47 PM

    I love Buffy!! These picks are all good.

  4. flowerduh says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:48 PM

    Love the West Wing’s Christmas episodes. I miss tv that was actually smart. Now all we have to look forward to are dumb reality shows.

  5. flowerduh says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:48 PM

    Love the West Wing’s Christmas episodes. I miss tv that had a smart dialogue. Now all we have to look forward to are dumb reality shows.

  6. Mavis says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:21 PM

    The episode of Frasier where his new girlfriend’s mom thinks he is Jewish. So in order for the girlfriend to have an easy flight with her mom, the Crane men all play along. I laugh so hard at that episode!

    • Angela says:
      December 22, 2016 at 3:13 PM

      Yes :D That episode is hysterical. I also love the one where everyone’s on massage tables sharing their version of how their recent Christmas had gone, with Daphne thinking Martin was gravely ill and Frasier accidentally telling Roz’s mom she’s pregnant and Martin struggling with that song he was learning for a play.
      Since animated series are in this list, I would also nominate “Hey Arnold”‘s Christmas episode. Makes me tear up every single time. It’s so sweet and touching.

  7. xyz says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:27 PM

    Millennium Midnight of the Century!

  8. Steven says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:05 PM

    Marge Be Not Proud is still my favorite Simpson’s Christmas episode. Makes me cry every time. I also agree with Annie that How the Ghosts Stole Christmas should be up there. I’d also include Popular’s Fall on Your Knees. Surest uses the whole Christmas Carol trope, but it does it damn well.

  9. Annie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:05 PM

    The ” My So-Called Life” Christmas episode didn’t make the cut, but with Julianna Hatfield as an angel/ghost, it’s one of my favorites.

  10. Hannah says:
    December 22, 2016 at 3:14 PM

    The Roswell episode when max saves all the sick kids in the hospital. I think that’s a Christmas one. The song playing during that scene is beautiful as well

  11. Jacob says:
    December 22, 2016 at 3:20 PM

    So happy to see Xena get some love!!

  12. Paula says:
    December 22, 2016 at 4:27 PM

    I have watched Buffy and Angel’s ‘Amends’ dozens of times over the years. And still cry every time.

  13. Carrie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:05 PM

    I would add the Christmas episode of My So-called Life. It makes you want to cry, but it’s such a good episode!

