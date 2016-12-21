2016 in Review: 10 Dumb Things TV Did

What were they thinking?
TVLine readers have wondered (or ALL-CAPS SHOUTED) that more than a few times over the past year, as the well-paid people who fit TV shows into the boxes in our den occasionally make decisions that are, to put it politely, dubious.
We are not talking here about cancellations; that’s low-hanging fruit, well-discussed in dozens of other places on this site. Rather, TVLine has rounded up other kinds of missteps, from highly questionable cast cuts to head-scratching pilot orders to moves that could be described as morally misguided.
I would have loved to be present in whatever board room that the Oliver Twist show was presented in. That have to have been an awesome pitch.
A 20-something woman working with a group of outcasts to catch rich criminals…you mean “Leverage”?
I was thinking the same! Why spend money on the rights when the premise will be nothing like the source material
I didn’t even care much for Beckett (thought she was the weak part of the show) and even I knew it was an epically bad idea to remove her from the show. When shows betray the fans in their finales, they drastically cut their future earnings from dvds and reruns.
seriously? she was clearly the best part of the show. Fillion has nothing on her.
I thought she was humorless and boring.
I came for Fillion in S1 and stayed for Stana. Love her.
I never cared about Castle and his dumb down attitude. The show could have lasted two more seasons with just Beckett and the 12th precinct.
As a formulaic cop show. We already have plenty of Law & Order clones.
….. Eversince ABC let Stana Katic go, NOT & will never watch any ABC show again!!!
That’s how l feel & do ….
Honestly, The lexa thing was not that big of a deal. it was a bunch of rampant teenager girls that went crazy, the media picked up on it turned it hate story based on sexuality and made it a lot bigger than it ever really was
THANK YOU👏👏👏
Couldn’t have said it better. Thank you!
Agreed! Lexa was an okay character but her death was not devastating.
The Castle situation will go down as one of the all time great network blunders. It’s a terrific example of how oblivious they can be to a show’s relationship with it’s fans.
Fans? Who the hell in Tinseltown cares about fans? They only care about money. If a show isn’t making it, they just cancel and throw the next batch against the wall. Something is bound to stick, right?
That’s how you treat a new show. However, when you have a cash cow like Castle, you should care about fans. They needed to do one thing to keep that show profitable – keep Castle and Beckett together. This was not rocket science, Instead they blew up their wedding, sidelined Beckett, split them up personally and professionally, and ultimately fired Katic. The Castle screw-up is one for the record books.
The original showrunner started the show’s decline in season 5. Stories became formulaic; continuity was thrown out the window; character development stalled then regressed. Season 8 was a mess and then the series imploded. Firing Stana and Tamala was the final insult to the entertaining show that existed in its earlier days. I’m still waiting for the true story of how the studio, network, showrunner(s) and suspected actor BTS drama conspired to destroy an enjoyable show. The final chapter to that story would be an explanation of why anyone thought that Castle should go on without Beckett.
Couldn’t agree more!
By far the firing of Katic was one of the worst moves Dungey ( Paul Lee) replacement did. I wish she would have spent a little more time wondering why the rating fell so far so fast. She might have found that the two show runners of season 8 just did no care about what the fans wanted, they knew they had a bad story line and refused to change it, as they all sat around laughing at the fans (have they gotten over it yet, the splitting up of Rick and Kate. So out of touch with the fans were these two show runners. The bigger problem was Dungey and her boss Ben Sherwood just let it happen, maybe if they cared a little we would of had a proper ending. But if you go back to the very ending of season7, 8 started out with all kinds of fake news about what was going on. So why would we want to start watching something news, like it a lot them just have the rug pulled by ABC bosses, with no real reason why.
As a purported journalism website, you should definitely know that it’s “lede.” And how to use it.
If you read the entire caption, the joke (Penny Dreadful‘s creator figuratively and then literally burying the lead) doesn’t quite work if you “misspell” “lead” on first mention. But thanks for keeping us honest, “Pia”! —Mgmt.
Yeah, except Eva Green is the LEAD of the show. Either way it was going to be ‘wrong’ from one direction because the whole joke operates on a homophone of two differently spelled words that mean different things but sound the same. Calling Eva Green the “lede” of Penny Dreadful would have also been grammatically incorrect.
Firing Bonnie Somerville and Raza Jaffrey from Code Black was #1 for me. I still have no idea what they possibly could have been thinking.
Right? And they never mentioned or said anything about they been gone. If like they never existed.
They weren’t thinking of improving the quality of the show, that’s for sure. The routinely fractional ratinsg aren’t even the most embarrassing about this season from the little I read about the plots and writing. Such a dumb move indeed, and such a pity.
I still miss Castle…the seasons 1-7 Castle (really mostly 1-4). While I would have watched a Beckett-less/Lainie-less Casle, I know I would have really missed Beckett…never really enjoyed Lainie, I much preferred Perlmutter.
I’ve been recording Castle running late night weekends and was just wondering last night how in the world did they mess up such a good show. Even the last 2 seasons are better than any other show ABC has tried on Mondays.
Right on with everything especially Castle. While I still believe letting her go was a huge mistake, I have a feeling even without her Castle would be doing better than half their dramas they have right now. However it was still just plain dumb. Look at all the shows that rely on chemistry between two leads and then imagine those show going forward without one of them and you wouldn’t have the same show at all. ABC may have saved money by cancelling Castle but boy they weren’t able to replace it with anything viable
You forgot the horribly-truncated last season of American Idol,which took all the ‘learning to grow with the contestants’ out of it and made it feel decidedly cheapened as result.
Sorry, but getting rid of Bryan Fuller on ST: Discovery wasn’t all that bad. His shows don’t have the best track record of sticking around for long. Not to mention that he can’t handle the responsibilities of two shows at once.
I am shocked NCIS is not on here
Which part? Michael Weatherly left on his own. Adding the other agents or killing Ziva off screen and giving Tony a daughter as the reason for him to leave.
A lot of fans were pissed that they gave Tony a kid and didn’t use the story he wanted to take a break from NCIS with the story they use there no way for Tony to come back which led many to believe he was fried
I never heard any rumors about MW being fired. They gave him his own show following NCIS and an ending that can have him come back whenever he wants. It would be great to know where to find out about the story MW wanted for Tony’s exit. I think they made it too much about Ziva but the little girl and Sr. were cute.
MW was not fired, LOL. Talk smart, everyone.
OMG Lexa, please the only viewers who were mislead that Lexa was going to be in all of Season 3 of The 100 are delusional. JR said he was lucky AMC allowed her to do several episodes. I remember he said maybe 7 episodes. I loved Lexa and Clarke, but knew she was gong to bite the dust. JR gave us a beautiful love story and the fans of Lexa went crazy. Yes she was fan favorite, a guest star. Man the show is awesome. Season 4 looks incredible.
The “in-development” Oliver Twist show sounds about as good as The Emoji Movie looks…… FLOP
Hello, TVLine….did you forget the worst decision of all….TNT canceling Rizzoli & Isles?
The fans are still wrestling with that genius move!!!!
the whole criminal minds bts debacle?
That’s a Human Resources issue, not an entertainment or creative based decision. And the whole ratings down situation does not consider that after season 7, all seasons had a ratings decline from 10-15%. But Horch fans do not understand reason. Sad for them CM is going to be renewed for season 13. Fans get 22 fresh eps this and next season while they get none, zero, nada.
The look on Stana’s face in that photo pretty much sums it up.
I don’t really get why they’re calling out The Man in the High Castle when most people seem to like it more the first season (which wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination). Having no showrunner isn’t ideal but what they did to finish the season out wasn’t horrible. You can’t blame them for ousting a guy who was living in another continent and putting more effort into another show.
Castle died when the two main actors stopped being friendly (for whatever reason that was. Rumor says a bad break up) ABC blew it big time when they tried to fire Stana and that ruined the “new” Castle they wanted to create but I had no interest in that show. That is where ABC blew it. Having 2 actors refuse to be in the same room kind of ruins a love story.
The show was not stale. It really took off when they got together.
It’s sad what happened to Castle and it’s not all ABC’s fault. The main actors didn’t want to work together. So, they tried to make it work by splitting them apart. Then they fired stana to give nathan his own show but the problem was the premise was about the both of them hence game over.
still/forever bitter about Penny Dreadful and the treatment of its characters in that last season. one of my most favorite shows of all time and yet the ending has made it almost impossible for me to recommend the series to people. sigh. LONG LIVE VANESSA IVES
Can we tall about Fox killing oftheir female lead Abbie Mills on Sleepy Hollow and then renewing the show and moving it out of Sleepy Hollow all together?
I’ve never seen a show so oblivious to what made a show work in the first place. I love Tom Mison but I hope the renewed season crashes and burns like it deserves.
Nicole Beharie wanted off of the show. Whether the character was killed off, moved to Cleveland, or whatever else, she was not going to be returning. Did you want them to take a page from Bewitched and give us “New Abby” played by a different actress?
The absolute WORST decision was TNT cancelling Rizzoli and Isles. That show was TNT’s number 1 show for the entire 7 years it aired. It was coming in 2nd and 3rd in ratings of all cable TV shows, only being beaten by Game of Thrones. The actresses would have continued. It absolutely made no sense. Every new “more edgy” show they introduced since has failed miserably. I hope TNT also fails miserably after this horrendous decision.
It makes me sad that ABC finish my favorite show CASTLE the way they did. WFT they were thinking ? But at least I have my dvds and so I can rewatch it anytime and forget this dumb move.
I’m going to add the decision of Quantico’s writing team to essentially recycle Season 1’s stories and flashforward format. Worst sophomore slump.