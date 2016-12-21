Does The Flash's New Promo Solve the Mystery of Barry/Iris Sexytimes?

By /

A new promo for the return of The CW’s The Flash‘s (on Tuesday, Jan. 24) seems to answer the question — and mind you, it is a question — about Barry and Iris’ sex life.

After all, leading into the Christmastime break, Barry gifted Iris with no less than an apartment for them to share. While that was unarguably an incredibly romantic gesture, to some viewers it seemed a bit sudden for a couple that only recently managed to lick the whole “dating” thing.

In fact, I recently asked Flash co-showrunner Aaron Helbing if Barry’s huge swing of a Christmas gift was meant to indicate that the longtime friends indeed had already consummated their nascent romance, off-screen. “That’s open to anybody’s interpretation,” Helbing hedged. “They’re two consenting adults who love each other, so….”

For the record, Google will help you find a deleted Season 2 scene of a post-coital Barry and Patty. Anywho….

The primary thrust of the new promo revolves around Barry having witnessed Iris’ death in a five-months-from-now future, at Savitar’s steely hand, and Team Flash’s plan to tinker with the timeline in a way to avert that cruel kill. Press play above for many warm “WestAllen” moments, Wally’s heroic journey, frosty teases from Caitlin and more.

71 Comments
  1. Lula says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:29 AM

    C’mon, I want to eventually see a WestAllen sex scene. I deserve it for having to wait 2 + years for Barry and Iris to get together. They owe us that! Ha.

    Reply
  2. Trish says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:29 AM

    Lmao it’s a legitimate question though and confirmation is nice famdom appreciates it

    Reply
  3. myrcellasear says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:42 AM

    “The primary thrust.” I see you, Matt! And I think we deserve a Westallen ~love scene, even if it’s not their first time.

    Reply
  4. Jason says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:43 AM

    Maybe it’s just me but I’ve always felt like Barry and Iris have more of a brother/sister chemistry. They certainly look cute together but the whole thing has always felt a little off. I’m struggling to get enthused by their relationship.

    Reply
    • herman1959 says:
      December 21, 2016 at 11:57 AM

      Jason, it’s happening now, deal with it. You’ve had 2+ years to get ready.

      Reply
      • Jason says:
        December 21, 2016 at 2:29 PM

        Maybe that’s part of the problem. They’ve spent two years saying exactly how the show was supposed to turn out, regardless of whether they fit well together. I tend to bristle at forced expectations. It doesn’t allow the writers to find other avenues for their show to explore. I always felt like they pushed Patty off the show last year because she had too much chemistry with Barry. It started to overshadow Iris. It’s also why, in subsequent seasons, they’ve tried to avoid the romantic tension with Caitlin and Barry that started popping up during the first season. Fans of Barry and Iris need never worry. The Flash will be locked on that romantic trajectory come Hell or high water.

        Reply
        • Lululma says:
          December 21, 2016 at 3:12 PM

          He and Patty’s chemistry was dead on arrival. Grant Gustin looked like he’d rather be anywhere else. It was painful to watch.

          Reply
          • Jason says:
            December 21, 2016 at 3:42 PM

            I have to disagree. They had a wonderful interplay. That dinner date scene where Cisco played Cyrano to a wounded Barry was highly adorable. It feels like your projecting desires for a WestAllen relationship on to Patty. If it conflicts with what you want, then it must be faulty. No need to worry though because they have no intention of having Barry wind up with anyone else. So it was written, so it shall be.

          • JJ says:
            December 21, 2016 at 9:36 PM

            i don’t agree. grant has chemistry with everyone.

        • JCPrime1 says:
          December 21, 2016 at 3:27 PM

          IA. Grant had loads of chemistry with Shantal and he has loads of chemistry with Danielle. But we’re stuck with icky Barry/Iris. I’ve always been uncomfortable with the relationship since they grew up as siblings. It doesn’t help that Candice and Grant have zero chemistry.

          Reply
          • Tell it like it is says:
            December 21, 2016 at 4:26 PM

            Delusional much! The bloke has ZEOR 0 chemistry with Caitlin & Patty. He hardly takes notice of Caitlin and has more chemistry with Cisco than he does with Caitlin. Also his body language and facial expressions were like, ‘ Bye Felica.’ When he was forced with Patty rebound.

          • Jim says:
            December 21, 2016 at 4:38 PM

            Grant did have loads of chemistry with Shantel (who btw was almost a decade older than him and I could never tell) and has more chemistry with Danielle than Candice, but it’s not like it’s bad with Candice or anything. It’s not zero chemistry like Stephen Amell with Katie Cassidy. It’s not a distraction and it doesn’t feel off when they share romantic scenes, it just isn’t terribly exciting or fun to watch.

          • Jim says:
            December 21, 2016 at 4:39 PM

            I also think they wrote Patty out because she and Barry were working too well, by the way. Otherwise she’d still be on the show as Joe’s partner even if not still with Barry.

          • Ray says:
            December 21, 2016 at 6:37 PM

            Grant has zero sexual chemistry with any of the female cast members of the show. That being said, I don’t think he has any sexual chemistry with any of the male cast members either.

      • Virile Manifestation of the Divine says:
        December 21, 2016 at 5:20 PM

        + 1000

        Reply
    • lordofluck says:
      December 21, 2016 at 12:49 PM

      I’m the same I just never felt the chemistry between the 2 of them.

      Reply
    • Gabe says:
      December 21, 2016 at 1:06 PM

      It’s not just you, I’m having the same feeling. I’m not anti-WA or anything, just meh about it.

      Reply
    • Leona says:
      December 21, 2016 at 3:13 PM

      It’s not just you. I don’t see romantic chemistry with those two.

      Reply
    • Muieo says:
      December 21, 2016 at 4:42 PM

      LOL! Barry & Iris have a brother & sister chemistry? Are you kidding? No way is that possible when they are not from the same race! Barry & Patty & Caitlin look like his mum and sister. Now were talking!

      Reply
    • saad says:
      December 22, 2016 at 10:17 AM

      man i thought it was only me.i agree a 100 percent that barry and iris just dont click

      Reply
  5. Nathan Everett says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:44 AM

    I’m gonna cry so much. I feel it. I saw it 5 months from now.

    Reply
  6. herman1959 says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:54 AM

    Un-huh. Anyway, Matt, when do we get one of your polls asking who will die? I think it will be the DA, and I will go big and speculate that Joe will take in the dead DA’s son – there’s an empty bedroom now that Barry’s gone -just like he did with Barry. Let’s name him Bartholomew, so that he becomes Bart Allen. Of course, the problem will be how he will get is powers, but I’m not going to worry about it. Let’s discuss!

    Reply
    • herman1959 says:
      December 21, 2016 at 12:00 PM

      *how he will get his powers*

      Reply
    • Elf says:
      December 21, 2016 at 12:20 PM

      In the real world, Joe would finally appreciate being an empty nester and enjoy the single/dating life. He can have his girlfriend come over any time without fear of being interrupted by Barry or Iris.

      Reply
    • Nathan Everett says:
      December 21, 2016 at 12:20 PM

      The DA isn’t important. Why does she matier.

      Reply
      • Summer says:
        December 21, 2016 at 7:00 PM

        Tragedy for Joe. They’ve really been playing her up this season as opposed to other seasons, setting us up to like her, to enjoy this new relationship. I can see them ruining it all to give Joe some tragedy and stick another female character in the proverbial refrigerator.

        Reply
    • JJ says:
      December 21, 2016 at 9:39 PM

      hopefully no one dies. someone doesn’t have to die every damn season. it’s depressing.

      Reply
  7. grabetsi says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:06 PM

    Thank you Matt for asking all the right questions, we appreciate you. I hope to see WestAllen sexy time soon even if it’s not their first time😊

    Reply
  8. Jess says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:07 PM

    Westallen the main couple of the show. They deserve a sex scene. If we can see Barry’s parents getting stabbed through the chest. We can get a tasteful sex scene between the main characters.

    Reply
  9. michaelaterndrup says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:09 PM

    I hope we get Bart Allen

    Reply
  10. clintbrew says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:16 PM

    they gonna go back to the future part 2 to save future iris like clark did in smallville s10

    Reply
  11. Luis Roman says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:20 PM

    I am glad Barry is up front with iris about what he saw in the future. That openness is one thing that separates Barry from Oliver – Barry’s first instinct is to trust (which is, of course, how he got in trouble in Seasons 1 and 2!) but he feels stronger when he trusts the people around him

    Reply
  12. Diana says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:26 PM

    Barry and Iris! Iris getting to react to the news! This promo! Looks like they’re going to try to prevent other things as well (look at the news report and the writing on the board).

    Reply
  13. Katie says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:41 PM

    If they are consenting adults show them CONSENTING. It’s 2016 Aaron Helbing. They should’ve shown their sexy time, especially when their sister show – Arrow, has shown Oliver with every single one of his girlfriends, and Laurel and Felicity with their boyfriends.

    Regardless, Barry and Iris are awesome! Looking forward to the show returning. Hopefully they’ll give them a sex scene sometime soon.

    Reply
  14. Lily says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:18 PM

    I’m with you on this one Matt! And that answer was a total copout. Any other show (on the CW especially) would have written at least one significant moment for their MAIN couple’s first time! I find it odd, given that fairly long scene that was written/filmed and released for Barry and Patty (although after Season 1 there were lots of people questioning whether Barry was actually a virgin, so maybe that scene was written more to put a definite kibosh on THAT question more than anything else). Still…I am really stunned that they didn’t make a big deal out of the consummation of these lifelong friends, at least in a similar way to say, Agents of Shield did for Fitz and Simmons. Even THAT show knew that had to be a big moment for them. I’d hate to think this had something to do with race, but the CW has been known to have discomfort with diversity occasionally (see the recent news about Top Model). Could it be they wanted this couple watered down for that reason? Again, I hate to think that, but it’s very odd to me, given what a big moment this really should have been.

    Reply
    • herman1959 says:
      December 21, 2016 at 1:32 PM

      OK, somebody finally said what I’ve been thinking; thank you.

      Reply
    • parstl says:
      December 21, 2016 at 9:54 PM

      Agree. Just see how Kara and James were squashed shortly after the debut on CW of Supergirl.

      Reply
    • Tamara says:
      December 22, 2016 at 8:56 AM

      I had the same thought. Greg Berlanti mentioned in an interview he has to fight issues like this all the time behind the scenes. We obviously still have problems with race in the world. Regardless, I’m glad Barry and Iris are together. Hope they follow through with a wedding in this series and no contrived love triangles or relationship drama.

      Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:48 PM

    ‘Primary thrust…’ Heh.

    I see what you did there, Mr. Mitovich. Or I just have the mind of a dirty teen.

    In any case, kinda hope if we didn’t get WestAllen’s first time we get maybe a post engagement celebratory WestAllen sexy time down the road. I get Flash is PG to Arrow’s hard PG-13 but c’mon. Give the WestAllen fans something!

    Reply
  16. Kim says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:52 PM

    This trailer is so good yet so heartbreaking. I feel for my baby Iris. Barry better screw the timeline as many times as necessary to save Iris. By the way Westallen looks so good

    Reply
  17. Best Chemistry ever says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:23 PM

    Barry & Iris have sooo much chemistry their acting is sublime like real life. Only bigots deny it. The acting is so good and best on CW.

    Reply
  18. jouuy says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:53 PM

    For you pro-Snowbarry shippers & black diversity haters out there who hate seeing cultural diversity on the TV screens, I suggest you give Spiderman Homecoming a miss! Coz it’s got bag loads of diversity it it.

    Reply
  19. Garry says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:56 PM

    Wow! Great trailer. This season is gonna be great. Better than season 2. When they put the leading man and his lady together like in Earth 2, the show looks even better. This is what makes The Flash!

    Reply
  20. Lisa says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:03 PM

    Mr. Mitovich, you are a word meister and true WestAllen fan and MVP. Thank you for asking the EP’s a question other fans (didn’t have the opportunity, gumption or access to ask and) want to know the answer too. In My Opinion, we didn’t get a satisfactory answer. I presumed Barry and Iris’ first time was after that coat drop at the end of the mid-season finale. Hopefully, we’ll know for sure when the show comes back.

    Reply
  21. Virile Manifestation of the Divine says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:13 PM

    Loved the trailer. Barry tells Iris the truth about what he saw in the future, and he takes her to meet Gideon (lol). WestAllen sexy times (oh yeah…).
    .
    Kid Flash and Flash working together, Cait rocking the Killer Frost eyes, HR looking like he’s actually being useful, Cisco in a suit! Bring it!
    .
    Best show on the CW this season (SPN’s in the doghouse). Praying for Joe. I swear if they go Smallville on us… :'(

    Reply
  22. DAMN says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:44 PM

    Savitar said ‘I am the future Flash.’
    I think thats a hint to the identity of Savitar.

    Reply
  23. Alexis says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:59 PM

    So excited for the back half of the season. I love that Barry told Iris upfront. So much character development compared to S1 Barry. It also gives me hope that Iris will be actively involved in changing her future. Also how cute are westallen. They have the best romantic chemistry on the show

    Reply
  24. Joey Padron says:
    December 21, 2016 at 6:01 PM

    Good preview for new episode airing next month. Can’t wait for the show to be back in January!

    Reply
  25. abbidon says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:14 PM

    They are HOT together. Their scenes are the best part of the show. It really seems realistic, almost like you’re prying into a couples private moments, down to the way he grabs her hips or looks at her. I love them together. I usually don’t like sex scenes on family type shows but we NEED one for this sexy couple. And Grant is just gorgeous so is Candice.

    Reply
  26. Mo says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:46 PM

    Welp that makes my Tuesday nights a whole lot freer.

    Reply
  27. parstl says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:04 PM

    I’m a big Candice Patton fan and think she helped carry the series first season. I like that she has a prominent role again this year. That said, I frankly thought Patty was a good addition excepexcept for her last show when she came off whiny. I even liked Linda Parks chemistry with Barry. Jury is out on the Barry Iris thing. Whatever keeps Candice front and center.

    Reply
  28. Mary (@erienne1983) says:
    December 22, 2016 at 4:38 AM

    I think this one is an epic love story and they do have tons of chemistry together. Thrilled to see more of them together as a couple, a sweet and sexy couple.

    Reply
  29. Snow says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:00 AM

    I bet there won’t be an actual sex scene until the fans make a lot of noise for it.
    For now the WestAllen fans have to be content with the small kissing parts. Because I haven’t seen a make out session yet.

    Reply
  30. Christina says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:50 AM

    How is that the first time I’ve seen that deleted Barry/Patty scene?! So nice! (I do love Barry/Iris, but Patty was awesome and I can’t knock the chemistry there)

    Reply
  31. jj. says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:07 PM

    my only wish is that iris has more to do at team flash, right now it doesn’t really feel like she has a ‘role’ on the team other than being moral support. I’ve got to admit i’m starting to roll my eyes at iris (and to a lesser extent joe) whenever wally tries to use his powers

    Reply
  32. Alexia says:
    December 22, 2016 at 3:15 PM

    I would love to see a sexscene between iris and Barry I’ve waited for two years for then to get together I love their relationship like goals. If there were to be a sexscene that would be amazing and good for the show

    Reply
