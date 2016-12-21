Does The Flash's New Promo Solve the Mystery of Barry/Iris Sexytimes?

A new promo for the return of The CW’s The Flash‘s (on Tuesday, Jan. 24) seems to answer the question — and mind you, it is a question — about Barry and Iris’ sex life.
After all, leading into the Christmastime break, Barry gifted Iris with no less than an apartment for them to share. While that was unarguably an incredibly romantic gesture, to some viewers it seemed a bit sudden for a couple that only recently managed to lick the whole “dating” thing.
In fact, I recently asked Flash co-showrunner Aaron Helbing if Barry’s huge swing of a Christmas gift was meant to indicate that the longtime friends indeed had already consummated their nascent romance, off-screen. “That’s open to anybody’s interpretation,” Helbing hedged. “They’re two consenting adults who love each other, so….”
For the record, Google will help you find a deleted Season 2 scene of a post-coital Barry and Patty. Anywho….
The primary thrust of the new promo revolves around Barry having witnessed Iris’ death in a five-months-from-now future, at Savitar’s steely hand, and Team Flash’s plan to tinker with the timeline in a way to avert that cruel kill. Press play above for many warm “WestAllen” moments, Wally’s heroic journey, frosty teases from Caitlin and more.
Want more scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
C’mon, I want to eventually see a WestAllen sex scene. I deserve it for having to wait 2 + years for Barry and Iris to get together. They owe us that! Ha.
MG, Lula!
Lmao it’s a legitimate question though and confirmation is nice famdom appreciates it
“The primary thrust.” I see you, Matt! And I think we deserve a Westallen ~love scene, even if it’s not their first time.
As long as the show doesn’t sink to Smallville-style sex talk and scenes we’ll be OK.
Maybe it’s just me but I’ve always felt like Barry and Iris have more of a brother/sister chemistry. They certainly look cute together but the whole thing has always felt a little off. I’m struggling to get enthused by their relationship.
Jason, it’s happening now, deal with it. You’ve had 2+ years to get ready.
Maybe that’s part of the problem. They’ve spent two years saying exactly how the show was supposed to turn out, regardless of whether they fit well together. I tend to bristle at forced expectations. It doesn’t allow the writers to find other avenues for their show to explore. I always felt like they pushed Patty off the show last year because she had too much chemistry with Barry. It started to overshadow Iris. It’s also why, in subsequent seasons, they’ve tried to avoid the romantic tension with Caitlin and Barry that started popping up during the first season. Fans of Barry and Iris need never worry. The Flash will be locked on that romantic trajectory come Hell or high water.
He and Patty’s chemistry was dead on arrival. Grant Gustin looked like he’d rather be anywhere else. It was painful to watch.
I have to disagree. They had a wonderful interplay. That dinner date scene where Cisco played Cyrano to a wounded Barry was highly adorable. It feels like your projecting desires for a WestAllen relationship on to Patty. If it conflicts with what you want, then it must be faulty. No need to worry though because they have no intention of having Barry wind up with anyone else. So it was written, so it shall be.
i don’t agree. grant has chemistry with everyone.
IA. Grant had loads of chemistry with Shantal and he has loads of chemistry with Danielle. But we’re stuck with icky Barry/Iris. I’ve always been uncomfortable with the relationship since they grew up as siblings. It doesn’t help that Candice and Grant have zero chemistry.
Delusional much! The bloke has ZEOR 0 chemistry with Caitlin & Patty. He hardly takes notice of Caitlin and has more chemistry with Cisco than he does with Caitlin. Also his body language and facial expressions were like, ‘ Bye Felica.’ When he was forced with Patty rebound.
Grant did have loads of chemistry with Shantel (who btw was almost a decade older than him and I could never tell) and has more chemistry with Danielle than Candice, but it’s not like it’s bad with Candice or anything. It’s not zero chemistry like Stephen Amell with Katie Cassidy. It’s not a distraction and it doesn’t feel off when they share romantic scenes, it just isn’t terribly exciting or fun to watch.
I also think they wrote Patty out because she and Barry were working too well, by the way. Otherwise she’d still be on the show as Joe’s partner even if not still with Barry.
Grant has zero sexual chemistry with any of the female cast members of the show. That being said, I don’t think he has any sexual chemistry with any of the male cast members either.
+ 1000
I’m the same I just never felt the chemistry between the 2 of them.
It’s not just you, I’m having the same feeling. I’m not anti-WA or anything, just meh about it.
It’s not just you. I don’t see romantic chemistry with those two.
jealous delusional bigots hate true chemistry with non whites.
Be a little more careful about throwing around that word “bigot”. Not appreciated.
LOL! Barry & Iris have a brother & sister chemistry? Are you kidding? No way is that possible when they are not from the same race! Barry & Patty & Caitlin look like his mum and sister. Now were talking!
man i thought it was only me.i agree a 100 percent that barry and iris just dont click
I’m gonna cry so much. I feel it. I saw it 5 months from now.
Un-huh. Anyway, Matt, when do we get one of your polls asking who will die? I think it will be the DA, and I will go big and speculate that Joe will take in the dead DA’s son – there’s an empty bedroom now that Barry’s gone -just like he did with Barry. Let’s name him Bartholomew, so that he becomes Bart Allen. Of course, the problem will be how he will get is powers, but I’m not going to worry about it. Let’s discuss!
*how he will get his powers*
In the real world, Joe would finally appreciate being an empty nester and enjoy the single/dating life. He can have his girlfriend come over any time without fear of being interrupted by Barry or Iris.
The DA isn’t important. Why does she matier.
Tragedy for Joe. They’ve really been playing her up this season as opposed to other seasons, setting us up to like her, to enjoy this new relationship. I can see them ruining it all to give Joe some tragedy and stick another female character in the proverbial refrigerator.
hopefully no one dies. someone doesn’t have to die every damn season. it’s depressing.
Thank you Matt for asking all the right questions, we appreciate you. I hope to see WestAllen sexy time soon even if it’s not their first time😊
Westallen the main couple of the show. They deserve a sex scene. If we can see Barry’s parents getting stabbed through the chest. We can get a tasteful sex scene between the main characters.
“Wow, you really are the fastest man on Earth,” she said, dejectedly…
lol so wrong!
I hope we get Bart Allen
they gonna go back to the future part 2 to save future iris like clark did in smallville s10
I am glad Barry is up front with iris about what he saw in the future. That openness is one thing that separates Barry from Oliver – Barry’s first instinct is to trust (which is, of course, how he got in trouble in Seasons 1 and 2!) but he feels stronger when he trusts the people around him
Barry and Iris! Iris getting to react to the news! This promo! Looks like they’re going to try to prevent other things as well (look at the news report and the writing on the board).
If they are consenting adults show them CONSENTING. It’s 2016 Aaron Helbing. They should’ve shown their sexy time, especially when their sister show – Arrow, has shown Oliver with every single one of his girlfriends, and Laurel and Felicity with their boyfriends.
Regardless, Barry and Iris are awesome! Looking forward to the show returning. Hopefully they’ll give them a sex scene sometime soon.
“If they are consenting adults show them CONSENTING”
.
Thank you. They’re really lame for tip toeing around the question.
I’m with you on this one Matt! And that answer was a total copout. Any other show (on the CW especially) would have written at least one significant moment for their MAIN couple’s first time! I find it odd, given that fairly long scene that was written/filmed and released for Barry and Patty (although after Season 1 there were lots of people questioning whether Barry was actually a virgin, so maybe that scene was written more to put a definite kibosh on THAT question more than anything else). Still…I am really stunned that they didn’t make a big deal out of the consummation of these lifelong friends, at least in a similar way to say, Agents of Shield did for Fitz and Simmons. Even THAT show knew that had to be a big moment for them. I’d hate to think this had something to do with race, but the CW has been known to have discomfort with diversity occasionally (see the recent news about Top Model). Could it be they wanted this couple watered down for that reason? Again, I hate to think that, but it’s very odd to me, given what a big moment this really should have been.
OK, somebody finally said what I’ve been thinking; thank you.
Well, you have to start asking the question of why they would have omitted it. I mean, to not even IMPLY that it happened offscreen? With their main couple? What gives? That’s just so odd.
Lily- Exactly what I was thinking
Herman1959 -ditto
Agree. Just see how Kara and James were squashed shortly after the debut on CW of Supergirl.
I had the same thought. Greg Berlanti mentioned in an interview he has to fight issues like this all the time behind the scenes. We obviously still have problems with race in the world. Regardless, I’m glad Barry and Iris are together. Hope they follow through with a wedding in this series and no contrived love triangles or relationship drama.
‘Primary thrust…’ Heh.
I see what you did there, Mr. Mitovich. Or I just have the mind of a dirty teen.
In any case, kinda hope if we didn’t get WestAllen’s first time we get maybe a post engagement celebratory WestAllen sexy time down the road. I get Flash is PG to Arrow’s hard PG-13 but c’mon. Give the WestAllen fans something!
This trailer is so good yet so heartbreaking. I feel for my baby Iris. Barry better screw the timeline as many times as necessary to save Iris. By the way Westallen looks so good
Barry & Iris have sooo much chemistry their acting is sublime like real life. Only bigots deny it. The acting is so good and best on CW.
Yeah, because other people feel differently about certain aspects of the show, they must be bigots right? -_- Grow up.
For you pro-Snowbarry shippers & black diversity haters out there who hate seeing cultural diversity on the TV screens, I suggest you give Spiderman Homecoming a miss! Coz it’s got bag loads of diversity it it.
Wow! Great trailer. This season is gonna be great. Better than season 2. When they put the leading man and his lady together like in Earth 2, the show looks even better. This is what makes The Flash!
Mr. Mitovich, you are a word meister and true WestAllen fan and MVP. Thank you for asking the EP’s a question other fans (didn’t have the opportunity, gumption or access to ask and) want to know the answer too. In My Opinion, we didn’t get a satisfactory answer. I presumed Barry and Iris’ first time was after that coat drop at the end of the mid-season finale. Hopefully, we’ll know for sure when the show comes back.
Loved the trailer. Barry tells Iris the truth about what he saw in the future, and he takes her to meet Gideon (lol). WestAllen sexy times (oh yeah…).
.
Kid Flash and Flash working together, Cait rocking the Killer Frost eyes, HR looking like he’s actually being useful, Cisco in a suit! Bring it!
.
Best show on the CW this season (SPN’s in the doghouse). Praying for Joe. I swear if they go Smallville on us… :'(
Hmmm, this is the second mysterious reference to Smallville, but I never saw the show so I’m going to have to do a little research.
In “Smallville, Clark went back in time to save his girlfriend Lana. She was supposed to die as a result of him telling her about his secret. Lana lived but someone else died in her place, Clark’s father. This is why some of us are worried about Joe :)
Thanks.
Savitar said ‘I am the future Flash.’
I think thats a hint to the identity of Savitar.
On a different forum, some of us were wondering if the sentence was:
“I’m the future Flash”, or
“I’m the future, Flash”.
.
In the words of Kid Flash, this is the conclusion we came to:
“Unclear?” lol
So excited for the back half of the season. I love that Barry told Iris upfront. So much character development compared to S1 Barry. It also gives me hope that Iris will be actively involved in changing her future. Also how cute are westallen. They have the best romantic chemistry on the show
Good preview for new episode airing next month. Can’t wait for the show to be back in January!
They are HOT together. Their scenes are the best part of the show. It really seems realistic, almost like you’re prying into a couples private moments, down to the way he grabs her hips or looks at her. I love them together. I usually don’t like sex scenes on family type shows but we NEED one for this sexy couple. And Grant is just gorgeous so is Candice.
Welp that makes my Tuesday nights a whole lot freer.
I’m a big Candice Patton fan and think she helped carry the series first season. I like that she has a prominent role again this year. That said, I frankly thought Patty was a good addition excepexcept for her last show when she came off whiny. I even liked Linda Parks chemistry with Barry. Jury is out on the Barry Iris thing. Whatever keeps Candice front and center.
I think this one is an epic love story and they do have tons of chemistry together. Thrilled to see more of them together as a couple, a sweet and sexy couple.
I bet there won’t be an actual sex scene until the fans make a lot of noise for it.
For now the WestAllen fans have to be content with the small kissing parts. Because I haven’t seen a make out session yet.
How is that the first time I’ve seen that deleted Barry/Patty scene?! So nice! (I do love Barry/Iris, but Patty was awesome and I can’t knock the chemistry there)
my only wish is that iris has more to do at team flash, right now it doesn’t really feel like she has a ‘role’ on the team other than being moral support. I’ve got to admit i’m starting to roll my eyes at iris (and to a lesser extent joe) whenever wally tries to use his powers
*at iris being so overprotective
I would love to see a sexscene between iris and Barry I’ve waited for two years for then to get together I love their relationship like goals. If there were to be a sexscene that would be amazing and good for the show