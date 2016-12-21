Supergirl Promo Reveals [Spoiler]'s Return, Kara's Other Weakness

Things are not looking up (up and away!) for Supergirl in the new year.
The CW on Wednesday dropped a new trailer for the show’s Jan. 23 return (8/7c), revealing a whole mess of trouble heading Kara’s way. Not only does fight club promoter Roulette re-enter Kara’s life (“We have got to stop meeting like this,” indeed!), but the Girl of Steel also finds herself bleeding (!!!) during what appears to be a trip to a foreign planet.
Also in the trailer: Winn receives a confidence boost from Alex before his first day in the field, and Mon-El offers Kara some words of encouragement — or a warning, depending on how you read into it.
Hit PLAY on the new trailer above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for Supergirl and the gang in 2017?
My hopes for the show is it gets back to Karas life..For all the reasons you can say the show has gotten better I think they’ve taken a step back in show kara and not Supergirl. I feel no friendship between the gang anymore, or heart with the human side of the story
You do know kara and supergirl are the same people
They’re the same person but with different lives.
I do agree that Supergirl/Kara has taken a backseat this season. She doesn’t really have a story of her own. Seems everything she’s done since ep 3 is in reaction to what Mon-El is going through. Everything seems to be about him: Kara helping him adjust to earth, saving him from Cadmus, him being sick, now we have a romance. I’d like to get back to focusing on Kara/Supergirl.
You do know the show is name supergril so of course she the focus
Hey Michael, you do know you shouldn’t be so condescending in your replies right?
I agree with Jason. I loved when we saw Kara working at CatCo and the stories there with Cat Graham and Kara’s job as Cat’s assistant but I think they had to shift focus when Calista left the show. We don’t really see Kara’s job as a budding reporter anymore but maybe that’ll change in the second half of the season.
But we have seen it
Red sun alert!
I was really hoping the return would be Clark’s! Loved Tyler Hoechlin turn and can’t wait for more!
The more Dichen Lachmen the better. She makes every show better when she is around. (I’ve loved her since ‘Doll House’.) ‘Roulette’ was an interesting character that needs more time to develop into a formidable foe for Kara.
When TVLine reported that she’d only appear in one episode this season, I was a little disappointed.
Dichen Lachman is amazing. She’ll always be Sierra to me, but I love seeing her in new shows. And I hope Roulette eventually gets a multiepisode arc.
When Veronica used the get out of jail card at the end of the episodeI figured she would be back sometime. Lillian is going to be back too, you can bet on it.
Could that foreign, Red-sunned planet be Daxam???
Good news-Finally a trailer! Bad news-We have to wait another monthto see the episode!
Looks like Daxum with the red sun. And Roulette returns! Oh yeah! Cannot wait!
The trailer for new episode looks good. Can’t wait for the show to come back! Season 2 been really good so far.
The only question I have from this trailer is why is Alex encouraging Winn in his vigilantism?
Seems more like she was encouraging his development as a DEO agent.
I can’t seem to get excited about Mon-El at all. Hoping we’ll see Cat Grant again before the end of the season!
Along with her son (played by M. Benoist’s real life hubby).