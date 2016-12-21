Supergirl Promo Reveals [Spoiler]'s Return, Kara's Other Weakness

Things are not looking up (up and away!) for Supergirl in the new year.

The CW on Wednesday dropped a new trailer for the show’s Jan. 23 return (8/7c), revealing a whole mess of trouble heading Kara’s way. Not only does fight club promoter Roulette re-enter Kara’s life (“We have got to stop meeting like this,” indeed!), but the Girl of Steel also finds herself bleeding (!!!) during what appears to be a trip to a foreign planet.

Also in the trailer: Winn receives a confidence boost from Alex before his first day in the field, and Mon-El offers Kara some words of encouragement — or a warning, depending on how you read into it.

Hit PLAY on the new trailer above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for Supergirl and the gang in 2017?