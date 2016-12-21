Peak TV Update: 455 Scripted Series Aired in 2016, Up 8 Percent vs. 2015

Breaking news: There’s still a ton of TV out there, kids.
FX released its annual (unofficial) Peak TV study on Wednesday and, after crunching the numbers, determined that a staggering 455 scripted original series aired across broadcast, cable, and streaming sources in 2016. That’s an 8 percent uptick over 2015’s 421 and a 71 percent increase vs. five years ago (266 in 2011).
Check out FX’s handy grid below and you’ll see why you haven’t read a book in three years.
I would love to see the list in order of ratings of all those series.
And in order of cancellations.
And I only watched about 20% of it. However, you can have too much of a good thing.
I would love to see a list of every scripted show on television.
I would also love to see a list of all of the scripted shows. I record almost 200 shows on my 5 machines and would like to see if I am missing anything.
Are you missing a job if you can watch that much tv
Honestly, the number seems low. I feel like they must not be counting UK or foreign language imports that air exclusively in the US on streaming services.
I would like to see the numbers from 2007 and 2008 when there was a writers’ strike.
More series doesn’t necessarily mean more television. Its probably too hard to look at the actual hours produced, but with the push for shorter runs the actual time required to watch them all might not be increasing significantly.
lmao “why you haven’t read a book in 3 years” VERY true.
I listed all of the shows I watch during an entire year and it came out 66 which is 14.5% of the 455 number above, (I removed 3 shows that are unscripted and any limited series like The Gilmore Girls). Not having cable or satellite definitely is a big part of that.
I used to be a bookworm but but now I’m a tvworm. My current TV watchlist (which excludes cancelled/ended shows I’ve already completed watching) includes 68 shows plus I have a list of 15 shows I want to binge at some point that I haven’t yet watched. Every so often I do a cull and delete a show off my DVR. If 9 months goes by with episodes unwatched on my DVR, I’ll delete the show.
This proves this is a Golden Age for actors in TV. If you still can’t get a gig, maybe this isn’t the right profession for you.