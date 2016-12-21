Peak TV study 2016
Peak TV Update: 455 Scripted Series Aired in 2016, Up 8 Percent vs. 2015

Breaking news: There’s still a ton of TV out there, kids.

FX released its annual (unofficial) Peak TV study on Wednesday and, after crunching the numbers, determined that a staggering 455 scripted original series aired across broadcast, cable, and streaming sources in 2016. That’s an 8 percent uptick over 2015’s 421 and a 71 percent increase vs. five years ago (266 in 2011).

13 Comments
  1. HMG3084 says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:29 AM

    I would love to see the list in order of ratings of all those series.

    Reply
  2. MissEllys says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:46 AM

    And I only watched about 20% of it. However, you can have too much of a good thing.

    Reply
  3. webly3 says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:50 AM

    I would love to see a list of every scripted show on television.

    Reply
  4. Brian says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:04 PM

    Honestly, the number seems low. I feel like they must not be counting UK or foreign language imports that air exclusively in the US on streaming services.

    Reply
  5. teeveenerd says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:55 PM

    I would like to see the numbers from 2007 and 2008 when there was a writers’ strike.

    Reply
  6. ScottJ says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:49 PM

    More series doesn’t necessarily mean more television. Its probably too hard to look at the actual hours produced, but with the push for shorter runs the actual time required to watch them all might not be increasing significantly.

    Reply
  7. Michael says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:56 PM

    lmao “why you haven’t read a book in 3 years” VERY true.

    Reply
  8. Rob says:
    December 22, 2016 at 6:57 AM

    I listed all of the shows I watch during an entire year and it came out 66 which is 14.5% of the 455 number above, (I removed 3 shows that are unscripted and any limited series like The Gilmore Girls). Not having cable or satellite definitely is a big part of that.

    Reply
  9. Ally Oop says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:10 AM

    I used to be a bookworm but but now I’m a tvworm. My current TV watchlist (which excludes cancelled/ended shows I’ve already completed watching) includes 68 shows plus I have a list of 15 shows I want to binge at some point that I haven’t yet watched. Every so often I do a cull and delete a show off my DVR. If 9 months goes by with episodes unwatched on my DVR, I’ll delete the show.

    Reply
  10. Emor says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:07 PM

    This proves this is a Golden Age for actors in TV. If you still can’t get a gig, maybe this isn’t the right profession for you.

    Reply
