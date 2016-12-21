'Wonderful Christmastime': Fallon, Paul McCartney, Reese Witherspoon Lead Star-Studded Performance

Jimmy Fallon called on a few famous friends to help him spread a little melodic Christmas cheer on Tuesday.
The Tonight Show host welcomed Paul McCartney and the cast of the animated film Sing — including Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly — for an a cappella performance of McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”
A cappella sing-alongs have become something of a holiday tradition for Fallon. Last December, he was accompanied by the Force Awakens cast on a Star Wars medley.
Watch the harmonious performance above, then drop a (high) note in the comments.
You won’t find a bigger Beatles fan than I am, but that tune annoys the hell out of me! I have to admit this version is a lot better than Paul’s (recorded during his syrupy schmaltzy period), but I still only need to hear it this once.
Happy holidays to everyone who reads this!
I never used to be a fan of this song but it’s grown on me over the years. Fun fact: I also read that ol’ Paul makes about $400k a year off this song along (with his cumulative earnings coming to $15M) so not to shabby.
It’s not my favorite Christmas song but I don’t mind it either. I can believe he makes that much, I also heard Mariah Carey usually has the number one Christmas song and makes about a million every year off of All I Want for Christmas is You.
This was actually good and cute.