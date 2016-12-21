'Wonderful Christmastime': Fallon, Paul McCartney, Reese Witherspoon Lead Star-Studded Performance

Jimmy Fallon called on a few famous friends to help him spread a little melodic Christmas cheer on Tuesday.

The Tonight Show host welcomed Paul McCartney and the cast of the animated film Sing — including Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly — for an a cappella performance of McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

A cappella sing-alongs have become something of a holiday tradition for Fallon. Last December, he was accompanied by the Force Awakens cast on a Star Wars medley.

