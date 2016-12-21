'Wonderful Christmastime': Fallon, Paul McCartney, Reese Witherspoon Lead Star-Studded Performance

By /

Jimmy Fallon called on a few famous friends to help him spread a little melodic Christmas cheer on Tuesday.

Best Late-Night TV Clips of 2016
Carpool Karaoke with Adele Say "Hello" to the first — and best — Carpool of 2016, which finds The Late Late Show's James Corden in London for a musical ride with the 10-time Grammy winner.  Watch it here. Launch Gallery

VIDEOSMariah Carey Returns for Christmas Carpool Karaoke — Featuring Adele, Lady Gaga, Elton John and More

The Tonight Show host welcomed Paul McCartney and the cast of the animated film Sing — including Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly — for an a cappella performance of McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

A cappella sing-alongs have become something of a holiday tradition for Fallon. Last December, he was accompanied by the Force Awakens cast on Star Wars medley.

VIDEOSGlenn Beck Warns Samantha Bee: ‘Don’t Make the Mistakes That I Made’ in Age of Donald Trump

Watch the harmonious performance above, then drop a (high) note in the comments.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. TV Gord says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:50 AM

    You won’t find a bigger Beatles fan than I am, but that tune annoys the hell out of me! I have to admit this version is a lot better than Paul’s (recorded during his syrupy schmaltzy period), but I still only need to hear it this once.

    Happy holidays to everyone who reads this!

    Reply
  2. sarah t says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:14 AM

    I never used to be a fan of this song but it’s grown on me over the years. Fun fact: I also read that ol’ Paul makes about $400k a year off this song along (with his cumulative earnings coming to $15M) so not to shabby.

    Reply
  3. Lynn says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:34 AM

    It’s not my favorite Christmas song but I don’t mind it either. I can believe he makes that much, I also heard Mariah Carey usually has the number one Christmas song and makes about a million every year off of All I Want for Christmas is You.

    Reply
  4. grazelled says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:29 PM

    This was actually good and cute.

    Reply
See More Comments
 