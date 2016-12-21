Katie Couric to Return to NBC's Today as Guest Co-Anchor in January

Good morning, Katie Couric! And welcome back.

Couric will return to her old stomping grounds at NBC’s Today show next month to serve as guest co-anchor of the long-running morning show. She’ll be back the week of Jan. 2, according to the Los Angeles Times, to help fill in for Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who’s been on maternity leave since Dec. 2. (Guthrie just signed an extension to remain at Today.)

RELATEDSavannah Guthrie Re-Ups at Today

Couric, of course, co-hosted Today from 1991 to 2006, pairing with Matt Lauer to lead the top-rated morning show on TV. This guest stint will pair her once again with Lauer — who also just signed a lucrative deal to remain with the show — just as Today is locked in a fierce ratings battle with ABC’s Good Morning America.

RELATEDMatt Lauer Staying Put at Today Show

After leaving NBC in 2006, Couric went to CBS to anchor the CBS Evening News, then hopped to ABC and hosted a short-lived daytime talk show, Katie. She’s currently the global anchor of Yahoo News.

Will you tune in to see Katie and Matt together again on the Today show? Let us know how ’90s nostalgic you are in the comments.