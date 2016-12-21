Katie Couric Today Anchor NBC January
Katie Couric to Return to NBC's Today as Guest Co-Anchor in January

Good morning, Katie Couric! And welcome back.

Couric will return to her old stomping grounds at NBC’s Today show next month to serve as guest co-anchor of the long-running morning show. She’ll be back the week of Jan. 2, according to the Los Angeles Times, to help fill in for Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who’s been on maternity leave since Dec. 2. (Guthrie just signed an extension to remain at Today.)

Couric, of course, co-hosted Today from 1991 to 2006, pairing with Matt Lauer to lead the top-rated morning show on TV. This guest stint will pair her once again with Lauer — who also just signed a lucrative deal to remain with the show — just as Today is locked in a fierce ratings battle with ABC’s Good Morning America.

After leaving NBC in 2006, Couric went to CBS to anchor the CBS Evening News, then hopped to ABC and hosted a short-lived daytime talk show, Katie. She’s currently the global anchor of Yahoo News.

Will you tune in to see Katie and Matt together again on the Today show? Let us know how ’90s nostalgic you are in the comments.

13 Comments
  1. LT says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:47 PM

    They were/are a great team together. (Katie and Matt)

    Reply
  2. Collette says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:56 PM

    Top of the Must Miss list.

    Reply
  3. TracyR288 says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:35 PM

    I’ll watch.

    Reply
  4. Gail says:
    December 21, 2016 at 3:38 PM

    As long as Savannah comes back after maternity leave

    Reply
  5. kittycat925 says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:02 PM

    Have always liked Katie; will definitely watch “Today” since I’m a regular viewer anyway!!

    Reply
  6. Clifford opara says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:28 PM

    Absolutely. Match in heaven .will definitely tune in

    Reply
  7. rob horine says:
    December 21, 2016 at 6:20 PM

    Wow! Talk about ‘fake’ news. Katie did some funny editing on a gun control documentery. She’s being sued. Did NBC know that or do they care?

    Reply
  8. Rhonda says:
    December 21, 2016 at 6:50 PM

    Loved Katie and Lauer until Katie got pushed out to let Matt have his way. All the great females on the show are gone. Lauer is washed up. Katie Couric is above slinking down to this level.

    Reply
  9. Katherine says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:48 PM

    Bring Ann Curry in for a week!

    Reply
  10. Mary says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:18 AM

    Still won’t watch cannot stand Matt.

    Reply
See More Comments
 