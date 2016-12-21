Ellen Pompeo Calls for Boycott of 'Pathetic' A&E Over KKK Series

Ellen Pompeo will not be tuning into A&E’s Ku Klux Klan-themed Generation KKK when it debuts on Tuesday, Jan. 10. And she’s urging her fans to tune the controversial reality series out as well. In fact, the Grey’s Anatomy star is urging folks to boycott all of A&E’s programming.

“Shame on you A&E,” Pompeo fumed on Twitter. “Hey, I have an idea, why don’t we all never watch anything on A&E again — who’s with me?”

The actress went on to call A&E execs “desperate” and “pathetic,” adding that the network’s name stands for “we will try to put Anything and Everything on TV.”

The eight-part documentary follows four prominent Ku Klux Klan families, each of which have a member trying to escape the cult.

Scroll down to read Pomepo’s still-unfolding Twitter takedown:

Hey I have an idea…why don’t we all never watch ANYTHING on A&E again who’s with me???? — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

maybe @AETV you should just run episodes of @GreysABC instead… we are smarter more compassionate and oh yeah way better looking ✌🏾👍🏾 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016