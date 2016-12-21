Ellen Pompeo Calls for Boycott of 'Pathetic' A&E Over KKK Series

Ellen Pompeo will not be tuning into A&E’s Ku Klux Klan-themed Generation KKK when it debuts on Tuesday, Jan. 10. And she’s urging her fans to tune the controversial reality series out as well. In fact, the Grey’s Anatomy star is urging folks to boycott all of A&E’s programming.
“Shame on you A&E,” Pompeo fumed on Twitter. “Hey, I have an idea, why don’t we all never watch anything on A&E again — who’s with me?”
The actress went on to call A&E execs “desperate” and “pathetic,” adding that the network’s name stands for “we will try to put Anything and Everything on TV.”
The eight-part documentary follows four prominent Ku Klux Klan families, each of which have a member trying to escape the cult.
Scroll down to read Pomepo’s still-unfolding Twitter takedown:
Streisand Effect will happen.
And that is what?
“The Streisand effect is the phenomenon whereby an attempt to hide, remove, or censor a piece of information has the unintended consequence of publicizing the information more widely, usually facilitated by the Internet.” – Wikipedia
I call it the “goop” effect. When you think your head is so big, you think people actually care what you think. Only to find out that you are a fool!
Lady, you’re an actress. Not a thinker. Stick to what you do best.
Wow, you must know her?
Shes richer than u
How many followers does she have on social media? Let’s check… 1.23 million on twitter.
1.23 million people subscribed to her feed. Actively and purposefully doing something to follow her and read whatever she says there. I’d say that’s one of the definitions of “people actually caring what you think”.
Wow you are quite the ignorant person aren’t you. People who make assumptions usually make an a.. out of themselves. Personally I appreciate her informing me that yet again some of these networks continue to put s..t on and I for one wouldn’t watch such a show. You do sound like a jealous man who can’t stand or comprehend that yes some of these celebrities actually have a brain and guess what they have every right to voice their opinion just like you.
Nate: I don’t know her and even more, I don’t watch Grey’s anatomy. But, like her, I have my right to my opinion.
Rickey (you don’t work at U of L don’t you?): She is richer than me, SO WHAT?
Delirious: She’s got a million followers. Sure to see parts of her life that she chooses to share. But it doesn’t free her from ridicule.
Mary: If Ms. Pompeo did a little bit of due diligence, she should have found out that this is a expose of the evils of the Klan. As someone who used to go to school with teen aged Klansman and their women, the last thing they want is to be exposed! And I’m sure that if Ms. Pompeo found that out, she would think to be a good thing.
Besides, all you have to do is watch Leah Remini’s excellent Scientology series to see where it’s going to go. exposing evil.
She has a right to be outraged that a television network is glamorizing a terrorist hate group. This “docuseries” is disgusting and any decent person would boycott A&E. There are no worse people in the United States the the KKK or alt-right or whatever they want to call themselves this week and we shouldn’t give them tv shows.
Just because she’s an actress doesn’t mean she can’t share her opinion….this is one of the dumbest things I see online. Any person can say what they want, but when someone famous does it, certain people are telling them to shut up. They have every right to express an opinion, as much as the average Joe.
I call for boycott of botox
…..but Bates Motel
That’s exactly what I was thinking. When Bates ends next year, I will gladly stop watching A&E. But until then, I’m kinda forced to watch. I can’t help the fact that one of my favorite shows just happens to be on a ridiculous network.
Wait for Netflix.
The Leah Remini Scientology series is pretty compelling. I did try to watch Grey’s once for about five minutes and couldn’t get through it, so I won’t be watching that or the KKK show.
Boycotts aren’t meant to be easy.
I get Bates Motel on Netflix. Is that Canada only?
Why do people call for boycotts of something they haven’t seen?
There called liberals and dam you if you have a different point of view
Really? Remind me of who’s behind #DumpStarWars again? Not to mention *every* boycott ever proclaimed by the self-proclaimed moral guardians at One Million Moms? Here’s a hint, Billy-boy: They ain’t liberals.
Preach!
Bill, it’s their, not there and damn, not dam. “A point of view can be a dangerous luxury when substituted for insight and understanding.” Racism and hate is not a point of view. By putting this drivel on air, A&E is normalizing the KKK, which have harmed so many. Seeing as Ellen’s children are bi-racial and she is a decent human being, she has a vested interest in speaking up.
It’s “They’re”.
Amen ! well said (and I love Ellen Pompeo, great person)
Lol really you’re going to bring up a Star Wars boycott by some religious group? What about you guys going around destroying public property bc the election didn’t go their way? Or all the liberal celebrities moving to a different country?
You’re the one who brought politics into it, jackwad. And I think you’ll find the same number of liberals are fleeing to Canada as conservatives who said they would do the same if Obama was elected. Which is to say: about six.
The KKK is a hate group. You don’t have to be liberal *or* conservative to find that offensive to the values the Founders preached. Why don’t you crack open a history book some time and educate yourself. You know, once you’re through reading up on the difference between ‘there’ and ‘they’re’.
She’s still richer than u
Oh Bill, that wasn’t a religious group that started the boycott for Star Wars. It was a bunch of a open minded conservatives who got mad when they thought that the movie was pushing an anti Trump agenda. But either way, it’s still not a “liberal” boycott. Pretty sure y’all have the market on ridiculous boycotts. I also present the Hamilton boycott. The play that’s been sold out for months but republicans were pushing to boycott that. Remember that? Now let’s hear again how boycotting is a liberal thing.
Don’t forget SNL, Vanity Fair, HuffPo…..
Also #BoycottHamilton after the cast made a respectful request to continue keeping the freedoms guaranteed by the constitution.
Amen! Certain people think boycotts are only allowed if the rightwing is behnd them.
I guess you don’t keep up because it wasn’t that long ago when guess what the other side wanted to boycott Hamilton or is that okay because you agreed with their point of view. I will say that you are a master at double talk.
Really was it the liberals who tried to boycott Starbucks and Hamilton this past month? Because I don’t think it was.
It’s funny how you all day in the same breath that Conservatives have the most ridiculous boycott in a thread about a ridiculous boycott. The irony. Simon Jester please just grow up. Making fun of grammar? Must be hard to be so perfect
I didn’t make fun of any grammar and you said that only liberals boycott or protest and people are just pointing out that it isn’t true. All people do it if they feel passionately about an issue.
You brought it up and people responded.
How about watching an episode first
Why would anyone with intelligence want want to do that. It is bad enough that there is still several who agree with them why give them a platform to promote more hate. Um personally it might be telling on who actually does turn in.
Maybe because the series might not be what she’s making it out to be. A quick look at A&E’s website explains the show and indicates they’re not “promoting” the KKK, the families they use were chosen specifically because each one has a member who wants to leave. A&E also says they worked very closely with the Anti Defamation League on this and that they’ll also be following activists who work against the KKK and try to convince people to leave the KKK. There’s a saying that evil triumphs when good men do nothing – by ignoring these people we’re effectively “doing nothing”. If the show is balanced it’s not giving them a platform it’s exposing them for what they are which may convince some to work against them or not join if they were heading in that direction. That’s worth at least checking the first episode before accepting Ellen’s knee-jerk reaction.
Why would anyone with intelligence boycott a show without knowing how it’s presented? I abhor the KKK and everything they stand for, but I don’t have any idea if this series will present them in a positive light or show them for what they are. Certainly Ms. Pompei is entitled to boycott whatever she wishes, but it appears she has not seen the series and until she does, her opinion on the matter is worthless to me.
There are very few people I trust enough to take a political stand simply because they say so, and the people I do trust, I know personally. I do not know Ms. Pompei. Her opinions are worth no more nor less than anyone I don’t know personally. By personally I don’t mean what their publicist presents or what she says on social media. I mean someone I can look in the eye and have in depth conversions with and not 140 characters at a time.
This is not about politics but about an extreme cult who for years have demoralize and attack blacks. You don’t have to listen to her opinion, which she is entitled to, but for me I do not care to watch a show that will show the inner circle of the KKK and the fact that a couple want to get out of it. Sorry there is nothing new that this show can offer about the KKK that would remotely entice me to sit and watch. No matter how the show is presented it is still giving notoriety to a group of disgusting individuals who should have no platform whatsoever. Enjoy but I have learned enough about these lowlifes to last a lifetime.
Honestly, I wasn’t even aware of the existence of this series. Thanks, Pompei. Such a pompous arse now I’m going to tune in every week just to check out this series. Thanks for creating word of mouth advertising for this series. Bound to be another major hit for A&E. LOLS
Ok racist please do
Are you like 5 years old, Mommy said no so I am going to do it any way. Your statement speaks for itself on the type of person you are.
If I understand the premise of the show correctly, it follows three families on the surface but what those families have in common is that they each have a younger member who is trying to escape and they are actually the focus of the series and that it is more than just not wanting to hate, its about changing viewpoints.
My thoughts exactly. I am more left then right (Latina female) but I am confused by her reaction versus the show’s defined premise. I appreciate her concern but am unsure based on the information given. This could be a show about people raised in the belly of hate or ignorance trying to break the cycle. And that sounds like a great message….
Or it could be garbage.
But it is a network like any other.
(Side note: I love Grey’s Anatomy)
I think it is more that why risk spreading and normalizing a terrorist hate group, some people might watch it and get the wrong idea. Even if A&E’s intention was to show how horrible and evil the KKK was they will inadvertently normalize them. Imagine if they did the same premise with Isis. People would not be saying give it a chance and it is the exact same thing both groups are terrorist organizations.
She’s right. Hate does not need to be glorified anywhere.
So it’s ok for MTV News to post about white people and New Years resolutions?
What does new years resolution have to do with anything?
Yes, it’s OK for MTV News to post about New Years resolutions. Now step away from the crack pipe, sweetie.
Are you and Nathan living under a rock to have missed the racist video Bill is talking about?
Or maybe they don’t watch MTV. I know I don’t. So I have no idea what you’re talking about nor do I care.
@Tai
Neither do I (Who even watches MTV nowadays?) Do you also not use Youtube, social media or read online news? It’s everywhere. Just googling MTV and racist should suffice.
But you care enough to comment about it. O_o
Simon jester does live under a rock or mommy a basement. He feels the need to comment about everything and think he’s right all the time.
Can’t wait for the comment section of this to be filled with people acting superior while leveling childish personal attacks.
Maybe I misunderstood, but I thought this was a documentary. I don’t think it is trying to glorify or justify anything. It is something that exists. There are a lot of unpleasant things in the world. Should we just pretend they don’t exist?
Certainly if it tries to glorify a message of hate, then I hope we all tune out.
Agreed
Didn’t know about this series until just now, thanks Ellen I’ll be checking it out. I’m sure A&E thanks you too.
Why would you even bring attention to these people?
Why try to “normalize” them? They most certainly are not worthy of any time or attention, let them remain in the ignorant, racist edge of society where they belong.
See who sponsors this show and then let them have it. Thanks, Drumpf.
Hey Nina, have you ever watched a documentary before? Most, if not all worthwhile documentaries are based around a touchy subject. It’s about getting an in depth look into an area not normally accessible to the general public. Sometimes subject matter is very real and isn’t always full of sunshine and rainbows. Stay tuned to Greys instead, a bunch of promiscuous doctors having sex with anything that moves then crying about it is probably a better fit for you.
So since it’s a documentary there will be no commercials? It will air uninterrupted?
And thanks for the tv suggestion, but, NEVER in my life have I watched a single episode of that doctor show.
Go back and READ…this is NOT a documentary…it is a REALITY show….or maybe society is so screwed up now they cannot tell the difference anymore.
Uuuuuhhhhh I just went back and read it PJnGA, and I’ll quote it for you since you’re not so good with the reading….. “eight part documentary series.”
Both you and PJnGA are correct. The article refers to it as both a “reality series” and a “documentary” at different points in the article. But like most of America these days, just continue to only read the parts you agree with. I guess TVLine considers them to be interchangeable terms and at least some of their readers do not (like me).
On A&E’s website about the series they just call it a “series.” They don’t identify it as either a reality series or documentary series. The description sounds like a reality show to me, but you don’t know me so I encourage you to read it and decide for yourself. It also says the series is about some KKK families AND a group of anti-hate activists trying to talk people out of joining the KKK, something Ms. Pompeo does not seem to know.
Researching this took me less than 5 minutes. I would love it if everyone would do some research before commenting on articles they only partially read. It would also be nice if TVLine took the time to provide the information from the A&E website as one of their responsibilities as journalists. It would only add a short paragraph to do that.
What am I saying? This is the internet. No one (including journalists) is responsible for anything they say or providing relevant factual information.
Press release: A&E Network announced today the compelling documentary series, “Generation KKK.” By actively targeting families and indoctrinating children, membership in the Ku Klux Klan is on the rise, causing America to come face to face with its stark divisions. In “Generation KKK,” cameras follow four prominent Klan families who each have a family member trying to escape the Ku Klux Klan. This series pulls back the curtain on the organization that the Anti-Defamation League calls “a racist, anti-Semitic movement with a commitment to extreme violence to achieve its goals of racial segregation and white supremacy,” to show its effects on American families as members grapple with the consequences of leaving.
So she’s calling for a boycott against a network because the network will air a DOCUMENTARY about people getting OUT of the KKK? Does she even realise she’s now defending and promoting the KKK?
Did she drink too much of the Rhimes Kool-Aid? I mean, there’s idiots and then there’s a special kind of idiots. Pompeo seems to fall into the latter.
The show may be distasteful but what makes her opinion so special to warrant an article? The unintentional affect may be a broader audience.
If Ms. Pompeo is under the impression that this show will be pro-KKK (& since she’s never seen it she is assuming), then she must also believe that Intervention is glorifying addiction. For example, I’ve never watched an episode of Grey’s Anatomy so therefore my opinion about it is in no way helpful.
This is going to help as about as much as Constance Wus criticism of The Great Wall. From what I’ve read this show is not aimed to glorify the KKK, and if it did then it should be protested. In all honesty I think Pompeo jumped the gun just as Constance Wu did. Instead of getting all the facts she seen KKK and jumped on her soapbox, as Wu did when she seen The Great Wall trailer seen Matt Damon was in it. My question is why is TV Line covering this? TV actors have protested and spoken out about issues before and nothing, why now? At the end of the day the comment section will be full of people slamming her or slamming each other continuing the vicious cycle. Pompeo has a right to her opinion, but an article is going to incite more negativity. Shame on you TVLine.
This sounds like an expose of the KKK, which isn’t a bad thing. Too many of today’s young people have no idea of them or their history of hate and violence. This series may help to educate them. We can’t understand the present unless we know about the past.
They don’t teach it in school anymore? That is where I learn about it.
Yawn.
Another fool thinking they have some God-given right to demand a boycott over something they haven’t seen.
Nothing more than attention seeking and most folks with a brain can see that.
Dear millionth celebrity who’s tried to tell me how to live my life,
It’s a documentary, stupid.
Signed, Dan.
#Didn’tYouLearnWhenYouHelpedGetTrumpElected #GoshThisBumpkinSureIsGladHeKnowsWhatToDoNowThatMrsHollywoodBotoxHasToldHim
#ShutUpAndFilmYourShow
#WeDon’tCareWhatYouThinkWeShouldDo
So people shouldn’t say anything when they see something that outrages them, or is it just celebrities? Are you saying people will be more attracted to a show about THE FRAKKIN’ KKK because a successful actor and celebrity tells them not to watch it? I’m not famous, so I’ll say it-DON’T WATCH THIS F—-D UP SHOW OR ANY OTHER SHOW ON THIS F—–D UP NETWORK UNTIL THEY CANCEL THIS F——-D UP SHOW!!!! You want to call me a stupid liberal? THIS IS THE F———G KKK!!!! THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THIS TRAVESTY!!!!!
Seems to me like you didn’t read the article. It’s a DOCUMENTARY! Google the definition, I’ll wait for you. It’s not like it’s a Keeping up With the Kardasians reality TV show. The central theme seems to be about 3 kids who want to ESCAPE THEIR PARENT’S HATEFUL BULL####! This could in fact be something overwhelmingly positive and educational. I can’t tell you because NO EPISODES HAVE YET AIRED! I used a bunch of caps so you could understand me, hope the point got across.
Here, since you either haven’t read the article, or have severe comprehensive abilities, I copied this from the article for you; “urging her fans to tune the controversial reality series out as well.”….please notice the work R E A L I TY, which is nothing like a D O C U M E N T A R Y…If you are still confused use the internet to look the words up.
PJnGA, learn to read for god sakes before you start being condescending and making a fool of yourself. It says right there in the article it’s an eight part documentary series.
The KKK is a “cult?” No. A cult is pretty different in operating methodology. They’re a civic organization in form and their agenda makes them a hate group
White Guilt.
She has black daughters so anyone who thinks she should shut up and ignore it needs to check their privilege immediately.
I heard about this show and died inside. Much like there’s nothing left to learn from The Learning Channel, A&E has officially vacated both their ‘arts’ and ‘entertainment’ qualities with the announcement of this terrible ‘shockuseries.’ At least the series about the redneck duck hunters was about the ‘art’ of tricking ducks to slaughter by fabricating a mating call with a tiny kazoo. This is just about ugly white men with ugly broken brains. Most definitely won’t encourage me to get cable back!
its about people wanting to get out of the KKK. Its not glorifying them.
Actually, that is the definition of glorifying them. Giving someone fame and paying them to be on a TV show just because they want to leave the KKK glorifies them completely, and gives a TON of needless publicity to the KKK itself, which will see an increase in people joining simply because the show exists and they can play the ‘we’re under fire and people want to leave us, because liberals!’ card.
I don’t agree at all. Did you ever feel the urge to goose step and commit genocide after watching documentaries on the Nazis in grade school? Of course not. Did people rush out to get castrated and drink vodka with barbiturate chasers after Heaven’s gate documentaries aired? Of Course Not. Did people think it was a good idea to rape and eat people after watching documentaries on Jeffrey Dahmer? Of course not. Did you fly an airplane into a skyscraper after watching 9/11 documentaries? Of Course Not. The KKK is under fire because they are literally retarded and hateful. I think people understand that.
“check my privilege”? Heck, I’m white and if I have some “privilege”, it’s news to me.
Now, if Ms. Pompeo’s daughters had concerns, their mom had a duty to look a little more closer and would have found out the program’s intent.
But now, she just looks like a fool. All the pity.
And bub, if you’re telling me to check my privilege, then you can MIND YOUR MANNERS! (mic drop)
Check your privilege? Check yourself dolt. There is no possible way to glorify the KKK. Does anyone here actually know who makes up the mass majority of the KKK these days? Dumb, uneducated, red neck, hillbillies. There is no glorifying a trash fire in a trailer park no matter how hard you try.
As someone who went to school in Rural Kentucky with these Aholes. They are uneducated and hillbillies. They don’t want people to expose them. Secrecy is their power. Take that away, they lose their power.
And that’s a good thing.
The election of the Cheeto In Chief has given wastes of human protoplasm the impetus to crawl out from under their rocks. A&E is pandering to them. Bye-bye, A&E. Shame on you!
WHO?????
And why should we care what the esteemed Ellen Pompeo has to say??
pomepo
I’ve never watched a single program on A&E, and that will likely continue. But boycotting all of its programming over one show seems a bit much.
Will entertainers ever learn? Why do they believe that anyone takes them seriously when it comes to real life matters? They all banded together from coast to coast against Trump and all they accomplished was to galvanize and grow his base. For the good of the country, stick to acting. How many more people now know about this dumb show?
You truly believe Trump base was galvanize due to celebrities speaking out against him. . If that is really the case then I guess it is true that they are uneducated. I know many of you cannot comprehend or care to see the truth but Trump was nothing more than a TV Celebrity himself but that didn’t stop many of believing what he said. Knowledge is power and for one to say that a celebrity should stick to acting is really an ignorant statement. Their lives are affected just like everyone.
Knoledge is power indeed, but this woman chose easy outrage over getting informed on the show because she’s an airhead.
Hasn’t been a great year for the liberal media’s pontificating, and affect on the viewers opinions. Can only assume her comments will go the same way – why don’t they stick to the day job?
Why? She is offended that a network is giving these people a voice and last time I looked she was living in America and we had free speech, that could change in January, but as of now she has a right to express an opinion and a desire to boycott something that offends her.
You don’t have to do it, and she isn’t by the way forcing her opinion on you, she put it on her twitter page that you can chose to follow or not. TVline made the choice to pull the contents of that page and create an article not Ellen and you chose to read it. At no point did Ellen force her opinion on you, she expressed hers on her platform that is all.
So how exactly is she not “sticking to her day job” because it seems like to me your commenting on this article is you not “sticking to your day job” in the same way she isn’t sticking to hers.
Bravo, Ellen Pompeo!
You people defending this as a “documentary” need to wake up. It will not be real. It’s a reality TV show. It will be scripted and carefully edited and will without a doubt gloss over the true horror of these wastes of life in favor of trying to make them endearing to the TV viewing public in general.
So, you already have watched it??
Way ahead of you, Ellen. I’ve been boycotting A&E for a few years now. Since they kept Duck Dynasty on the air after the homophobia and borderline pedophilia came to the surface.
I don’t understand why people are upset… If my next door neighbor alerted me to a show abt the KKK.. Which may try to rationalize any of their belief systems… I’d say thanks and probably not watch it.. And if that neighbor was someone with black kids I’d understand why they would be even more upset and adamant abt stopping the show… I wouldn’t assume they we’re being patronizing or condescending… So why the reaction to Ellen.
I haven’t watched A&E in nearly 15 years, and even then my viewing was pretty limited to Inside the Actors’ Studio. Not to mention, I hate reality shows. That said, conceptually, it seems like it could be enlightening. Ironically, a scripted show on the same topic would probably get critical acclaim.
She has a huge ego.
Are they trying to show how BAD the KKK Is? Just like Leah Remini is showing how bad Scientology is? Realizing Ellen has a husband of color, I can understand that Anything about the KKK would make her blood boil. But if it’s showing just how horrible the “cult” is, maybe the would be a good thing. Devils advocate? I DO AGREE we put just about anything on tv now days to make a buck and it’s sad, but Leah’s Scientology series is compelling and hopefully she can save at least a few people from being sucked into that life. Maybe the new KKK series will do the same. I adore Ellen Pompeo and support her either way.
