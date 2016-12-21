Cancelled or Not? Girl Meets World, SYTYCD, Hit the Floor, Notorious and 9 More Series on the Bubble

The major networks continue to have trouble uttering the C-word.

The broadcast and cable nets are once again going out of their way to avoid slapping even the most struggling series with a cancellation label. As a result, viewers are, in some instances, given false hope that a show that’s essentially DOA has a shot at being renewed. Conversely, shows that are genuinely on the bubble are, in some cases, presumed dead.

Well, we’re not afraid to call a spade a spade (or a cancelled show a cancelled show). Of the 13 seres featured here, more than half have been quietly, stealthily, unofficially cancelled. And the others? There’s still the H-word (hope!).

Scroll through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments with your snappy reactions.