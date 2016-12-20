Scream Queens Recap: Who Didn't Survive the Explosive Season Finale?

Determined to penetrate the Chanels’ forcefield of stupidity once and for all, Nurse “Suck a Hot Fart” Hoffel resorted to drastic measures on Tuesday’s Scream Queens season finale.
Taking a page from Donald Trump’s playbook, Hoffel plotted to literally drain the swamp, then use its highly flammable contents to blow up the C.U.R.E. Institute, instantly killing every last unqualified employee and hopeless patient in the building.
Meanwhile, Hester was busy hatching a little plan of her own, convincing Brock to propose to Dean Munsch in order to secure his position as the hospital’s new trustee after her death. Per the scheme, Hester and Brock would rob the institute and live the rest of their days on Blood Island, “just two murderers with no one to murder except each other — but we never will, because we love and trust each other.” (As if that wasn’t enough to convince him, Hester also gave him this to chew on: “I will always let you attack my crack, even when I’ve had a really large meal and I’m unsure of what you might encounter up there.” That’s love right there.)
Following an absurd brain surgery — like, even by this show’s standards — Hoffel managed to trap the gang in the basement. Unfortunately, there are two things she didn’t take into consideration: (1) Denise Hemphill survived her stay in the cryo chamber, and (2) she learned how to diffuse bombs by watching Quantico! Here’s a quick rundown of what went down during the gang’s final confrontation with Hoffel:
* Cassidy jumped in front of Chanel No. 3 to save her from Hoffel’s flying butcher knife, losing his own life in the process.
* Cassidy’s mother, who disowned him when he refused to do her bidding, was also killed by Hoffel.
* Dean Munsch — who, as it turns out, doesn’t have Kuru — put in a solid effort to pull Hoffel out of the quicksand behind the hospital… but ultimately failed.
* Lastly, Chanel No. 5 revealed that she does, in fact, have teeth in her vagina. Gross.
The episode’s closing moments triggered a minor time jump, revealing where everyone is today: Chanel No. 5 and Zayday are now “top dogs” at the hospital; Hester and Brock made good on their plot to steal Munsch’s money and run off to Blood Island; Munsch moved to Aspen, where she became a world-famous “sexpert”; and No. 1 finally landed the talk-show gig of her dreams — with No. 3 working as her producer, of course.
And then came the season’s final scare: After filming an episode of Lovin’ the C, Chanel returned to her car, where she stumbled upon a present — and the Red Devil in the backseat!
Did Scream Queens' big finale live up to your expectations? Do you think it deserves a third season?
A fun finale sadly didn’t make up for an overall subpar season. Happy to see Denise back, though. And it’s Grace in the Red Devil costume, right? I mean, obvi.
wow, sounds like they made it took like a series finale
A terrible end to a terrible show. Murphy was consistently most interested in the least compelling characters.
Well he sent Zayday to the well again she was the most boring character. But yeah killing off Chad and Denise and giving Hester maybe one scene a episode was lousy.
You need a normal type character like zayday on the show. She’s needed. Hester on the other hand is just there cause he has a hard on for Lea
Just so you know, Ryan Murphy is gay…
Umm, yeah. Ryan is super gay Still doesn’t explain or change is weird obsession with Lea. Much like fetch, she is never going to happen.
She’s already happened Amber. Tone down the bitterness, it’s sad.
Yeah Hester got away with all AGAIN (plus money and a man).
Wow this whole season just rehashed the first seasons storylines but switched settings and changed the costume of the killer. I do not see how Fox can justify renewing this. Go on and cancel it and just bring some of the actors over to AHS.
I am really glad this is over and that I never have to watch it again.
Did someone force you?
Oh gurl. Bye Felicia!!!!
Any chance there will be a season 3? Or nahhhh
I’d love a season 3, even if they promoted as the final season for the final scream queens! But that coda at the end screamed like a series finale. How would they get everyone back together in one setting again? And what would that setting be? P.S. I would love it if that was Grace as the red devil in the car at the end.
The first season was SO good. I don’t know what happened this year. I think it should have been a completely new setting. The medical thing was just dumb. Writing felt forced and the actors couldn’t shine like they can. Really disappointed. Would love another season to redeem this awful one but it’s a fat chance. The only good scene was the last 30 seconds.
That was a fun (series?) finale!! Everyone was in a pretty good place. If a Season 3 does happen, I think the actors should play new characters in the camp setting Season 2 was originally gonna use!! Either way, Scream Queens was a fun, campy horror show that I enjoyed and will miss!!!
This season was lackluster, especially revealing all of the killers before the finale. I know the odds of a season three are low but if they do make it they should go with the camp setting. Could easily be explained as a Trauma Survivors Camp. Chanel could have a breakdown on tv and Chanel #3 as her exec producer forces them both to attend. Zayday and Chanel #5 go as guest speakers to promote their story and how the hospital is thriving and then get stuck there somehow. The camp could be at the base of Aspen, a short distance from Munch’s sex therapist office. Hester and Brock should stay away. Fill in the rest with new characters who have survived their own experiences (serial killers, plane crash, stalkers, etc). Could be really fun.
This is actually a really good idea! Too bad that we’ll likely never see a third season to make up for the disappointment that was season two. :(
No that’s not true kris because that they said they got enough views so they are renewing season 3 trust me but they didn’t announce where the theme is
Omg I was thinking the same thing I am truly not lieing it would be a good theme like they all traveled to blood island and get stuck they are going to blood island but they crash at blood even though that wanted to be their and get stuck their and Brock and Hester built a house with all that money a lot of people’s die on the plane crash but theirs a killer who survived and surfaces and Chanel would be like how come I never came here last year it’s amazing because blood island is and island with trees and water and theirs a horrific storyline plot shivers down your spine season 3 need to be renewed and at blood island for 2 season their in my opinion cause theirs help that comes for the the 4th season in same plot so help comes the killer murders all the helpers and is back to kill and it’s a different new character who wants revenge for being on his land even though he or she was on the plane cause he or she found out their going to his home and he wants revenge on everybody their
Whatever happens, I will never forget this series most especially its wonderfully fun and fresh season 1. I hope it gets renewed. Nevertheless, thank you Scream Queens! <3
I love these characters, especially the Chanels, but what’s the point of a horror show if everyone survives? The show will probably get cancelled and i’m okay with that, but i will miss the Chanels. Atleast we got some closure, except for this little cliffhanger. It was probably Grace in the Red Devil costume, who wants revenge for the death of her father.
Anybody else happy that Chanel #8 actually survived? To me that was the biggest twist of the episode.
Part of me doesn’t want the show to end because I’ll have nothing to hate watch but honestly FOX would be insane to renew it.
Please don’t cancel this show. Move it to FX if you really don’t want it in fox but I want more! I love this show and now I have to see what happens to Chanel.
I highly doubt this show will come back for a third round. This certainly felt like a series finale. If the show is miraculously picked up for a third season, get everyone off to Blood Island and have a new Red Devil hunt them there!
Anywho, I’m pretty sure it won’t come back, which is bad because the cast is great. Roberts, Lourd and Breslin knock it out of the park every single time, even if the Chanels’ tricks have already worn out. Psycopathic Lea Michele is the best Lea Michele and deranged Hester’s pairing with Holt is one bright spot I would love to see should this show come back; Stamos, Nash and Curtis are terrific, as expected. And Kirstey Alley was a great addition and a worthy foe for the idiotic Chanels.
But the writers constantly forget this is supposed to be a horror show as well, and the horror was absent through and through. It certainly had it’s comedic moments, but overall the show had a poor second outing. No Golden Globe nomination for Curtis and poor ratings may have already decided the fate of this show.
Such a dumb show.
Dehydration?!? Really?
Ugh, so disappointed.
My answer is A) for Awesome now they need to get renewed for a 3rd Season of Scream Queens!
I’d love to see more of those two on Blood Island. Like an even more twisted version of Fantasy Island.